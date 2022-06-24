Which gluten-free pretzels are best?

Before gluten-free diets were widely accepted, most people avoiding gluten were stuck with boring snack options, like a handful of nuts or a piece of fruit. Today, those avoiding gluten have various choices, including a perennial snack-time favorite: pretzels.

For a nearly perfect replica of traditionally made pretzels, Snyder’s of Hanover Gluten-Free Pretzel Sticks is the best choice.

What to know before you buy gluten-free pretzels

Soft gluten-free pretzels vs. hard pretzels

Pretzel lovers usually fall into one of two camps: those who prefer the delicious, chewy texture of a salt-crusted soft pretzel and those who crave the crunch and snap of a hard pretzel.

Soft pretzels: A perfect gluten-free soft pretzel is difficult to find. The ingredient that gives them their toothsome texture is the same ingredient that those with gluten sensitivities need to avoid. Still, gluten-free soft pretzels are available, but they are hard to locate in stores and online.

Pretzel flavors

The best gluten-free snacks come in different flavors, and pretzels are no different. Many brands are now offering a range of savory and sweet pretzels, including:

Buffalo

Honey mustard

Sour cream and onion

Garlic parmesan

You can even find yogurt- and chocolate-covered gluten-free pretzels.

Pretzel shape

Some snackers swear that the shape makes a difference. Even if you don’t mind the shape yourself, the pretzel’s shape does determine its best use. For example, for chocolate-covered pretzels, thick pretzel rods and twisted pretzels carry more chocolate coating. However, pretzel sticks are a good choice if you’re just looking for a quick snack.

For dips, try a pretzel crisp. These thin crunchy shapes are perfect for scooping.

What to look for in quality gluten-free pretzels

Certified gluten-free

It is not enough to simply put “gluten-free” on the package. There are governmental standards that must be met in order for a package to be labeled gluten-free. Some manufacturers go even farther, partnering with organizations that specifically serve those with celiac or other gluten sensitivities. This should be noted on the packaging.

Free from other allergens

Many people following strict gluten-free diets are also operating with other food restrictions. If this sounds like you, look for pretzels that are also free from:

Dairy

Soy

Eggs

Tree nuts

Keep in mind that even if a product is free of these ingredients, it may be processed in a facility with other snacks that have them included. Check the labels carefully.

Packaging options

When you find a brand you love, the last thing you want to do is keep switching around when you need different sizes. Many pretzel makers offer everything from large 1-pound bags to mini grab-and-go snack packs.

How much you can expect to spend on gluten-free pretzels

Anything gluten-free will have a higher price, and pretzels are no exception. The price varies among brands and depends on the size, but expect to spend $7-$11.

Gluten-free pretzels FAQ

What is gluten, and how is it harmful?

A. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley. It gives bread its stretchy texture and springy feel.

Unfortunately, gluten can trigger an overactive immune response for people who suffer from certain autoimmune conditions. Even trace amounts, such as a light dusting of flour left on a cutting board, can trigger a serious physical reaction.

What conditions would cause someone to need a gluten-free diet?

A. The most common condition is celiac disease. This chronic immune system and digestive disorder can lead to damage to the small intestine. It’s triggered when an affected person eats even a trace amount of gluten, causing the body to essentially attack itself.

Other conditions where avoiding gluten is part of the treatment include:

Non-celiac gluten sensitivity

Gluten ataxia

Wheat allergies

What are the best gluten-free pretzels to buy?

Top gluten-free pretzels

Snyder’s of Hanover Gluten-Free Pretzel Sticks

What you need to know: This large bag is great for sharing, even for those not following a gluten-free diet.

What you’ll love: This 14-ounce bag of pretzel sticks is perfect for larger households or entertaining when you want just one type of pretzel. They are also made without dairy, milk or eggs and processed in a facility that does not process peanuts. This makes it a safe snack for school, too. Look for other Snyder’s shapes in other flavors, too.

What you should consider: Snyder’s is a partner of the Celiac Disease Foundation. There are no real cons to this pick. But make sure the bag you select is clearly labeled gluten-free, as Snyder’s is also well-known for its regular pretzel varieties.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gluten-free pretzels for the money

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps Original Flavor

What you need to know: This pack of four 5-ounce bags is perfect for on-the-go snacking.

What you’ll love: This thin, baked snack perfectly replicates the flavorful outside of a pretzel. It’s made of non-GMO ingredients and comes in a resealable pouch.

What you should consider: They are minis, so although they have the perfect texture for dipping, it might be challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Glutino Gluten-free Pretzel Variety Pack

What you need to know: Check out three different flavors with this variety pack of pretzels.

What you’ll love: This includes one 8-ounce bag of gluten-free pretzel sticks, a 5.5-ounce bag of gluten-free yogurt-covered pretzels and a 5.5-ounce bag of chocolate-covered pretzels. They have a delicious snap and a not-too-sweet taste. It is a great way to try this brand to see which flavors you like best.

What you should consider: Some buyers wanted more chocolate flavor, but these are universally enjoyed otherwise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

