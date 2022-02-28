Which electric range is best: Frigidaire or Samsung?

Electric ranges are more popular than ever because they’re efficient, reasonably safe to cook with and less prone to causing indoor air pollution than gas ranges. Frigidaire and Samsung are both currently big names in kitchen appliances, but that wasn’t always the case. A quick glance at each company’s offerings shows that they both have a decent variety to choose from, but the styles, feature sets and prices differ quite a bit.

In general, Frigidaire is an ideal choice for an affordable and highly reliable electric range that looks fine and should last for years. For its part, Samsung makes a number of budget-friendly models, but premium electric ranges with advanced features like smart sensors and Wi-Fi connectivity are what really shine.

Frigidaire electric ranges

Frigidaire has been a leader in products such as ranges, washing machines, refrigerators and more since its founding over a century ago. Its appliances are consistently rated as some of the most dependable by both users and professional technicians. In other words, Frigidaire doesn’t make a lot of fancy appliances, but they do make durable, long-lasting ones.

Frigidaire electric range pros

Reliability: In industry roundups, Frigidaire routinely comes out at or near the top of the list in terms of how few of its ranges malfunction and need service on a regular basis. With decades of experience manufacturing ranges, Frigidaire is a household name and has a great reputation for build quality, quality control and customer service.

You won't have to spend a fortune for a good Frigidaire range. Some of their best models cost just over $1,000, including one induction range that offers a better price-to-performance ratio than nearly any similar model on the market. You can also trust that you won't sacrifice any of that dependability just by going with one of Frigidaire's less expensive options.

Frigidaire electric range cons

Few advanced features: You won’t be able to pair a Frigidaire electric range with a smart home or voice assistant and you can’t check its internal temperature over Wi-Fi. But while they aren’t outfitted with today’s most novel features, many Frigidaire ranges do offer nice-to-have functions such as convection baking and steam cleaning.

What are the best Frigidaire electric ranges to buy?

Frigidaire FCRE3052AS 30-Inch Freestanding Electric Range

This is a straightforward glass-top electric range with a freestanding configuration that makes it the perfect budget-friendly replacement when your current model goes out of commission.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Frigidaire Gallery FGIH3047VF 30-Inch Front Control Induction Range

If you’re interested in extreme efficiency and fast boil times, you’ll love this one. It offers high-performance convection baking, steam oven cleaning and a remarkably reasonable price for a range with an induction cooktop.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Frigidaire FFEH3051VS 30-Inch Front Control Electric Range

Unlike many slide-in models, this one doesn’t cost a fortune. It looks great, heats up quickly and sports a 3,000W Quick Boil element on top.

Sold by Amazon

Frigidaire FFEH2422US 24-Inch Freestanding Electric Range

This is one of the extremely rare electric ranges to come from such a highly reputable manufacturer. As such, if you’re outfitting your kitchen but don’t have much space, it’s hard to find a better choice.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Samsung electric ranges

A very different story than Frigidaire, Samsung is a relative newcomer to the kitchen appliance scene. It has fully embraced its reputation as a manufacturer of high-tech goods, equipping its premium ranges with connectivity features once unheard of on kitchen appliances.

Samsung electric range pros

High-tech features: Few brands combine the novel and advanced technologies that Samsung adds to its ranges. The top models offer adaptive smart sensor cooking that learns how you like to cook and makes it easier, in addition to Wi-Fi connectivity that lets you monitor and manage your meals in progress from anywhere.

Samsung electric range cons

They're not cheap: Largely because they utilize some of the most advanced technology, Samsung electric ranges tend to be very expensive.

What are the best Samsung electric ranges to buy?

Samsung NE63T8751SS 30-Inch Flex Duo Slide-In Electric Range

This is one of the overall most advanced electric ranges you’ll find. Its Flex Duo oven technology lets you use it as a single large oven or two split ones, significantly increasing versatility, in addition to advanced Wi-Fi connectivity and smart cooking sensors.

Sold by Home Depot

Samsung NE63T8711SS Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry Convection Oven

Complete with smart sensors, European-style convection and robust wireless connectivity, this model offers the advanced features Samsung is known for without requiring an absolutely massive investment.

Sold by Home Depot

Samsung NE63T8511SS Slide-In Electric Range

Powerful convection cooking, a fingerprint-resistant finish and minimalist slide-in configuration mean this one performs well and looks just as good.

Sold by Home Depot

Samsung NE59T4311SS 30-Inch Freestanding Electric Range

If you want a Samsung range but don’t want to spend a lot, consider this one that’s even less expensive than most from Frigidaire. It sports five burners, a convenient freestanding design and an oven with nearly 6 cubic feet of space.

Sold by Home Depot

Should you get a Frigidaire or Samsung electric range?

If you want an affordable and dependable electric range but don’t need a ton of fancy features, Frigidaire is the way to go. If you’re looking for dual ovens or the ability to control your range via Wi-Fi, look for a premium Samsung range.

