Which Revolution toaster is best?

If anything is ready for a revolution, it’s toasters. Their simple design has not changed much in the past 50 years, nor has toasting technology. But Revolution toasters are here to change that. These touch-screen appliances use smart algorithms to automatically adjust the temperature for perfect toast that’s crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside.

If you are ready to give this new type of toaster a try, the Revolution InstaGlo R180 is a good place to start.

What to know before you buy a Revolution toaster

Number of toasting slots

Most toasters come with the option of two, four and even six slots. Revolution is only available with two. The company has no plans for expanding to larger toasters, choosing instead to perfect its current design.

The type of toasting

Traditional toasters are simple, with a lever or dial to start the toast and select the level of toastiness.

Revolution toasters go further than that. You can customize:

The type of bread (for example, bread, waffles, bagels, Pop-Tarts).

(for example, bread, waffles, bagels, Pop-Tarts). The level of toastiness.

Whether you are toasting from fresh or frozen, or reheating.

This fine-tunes the final product to make it exactly how you want.

What to look for in a quality Revolution toaster

Revolution Cooking InstaGlo technology

This technology uses less energy and still delivers consistent results, heating faster and hotter, and locking in flavor. It uses algorithms to precisely calculate the optimal time for toasting, depending on what’s in the toaster.

Intuitive touch screen

The touch screen is easy to understand and use. It offers a variety of choices to make sure you get exactly what you want.

Easy to clean

If you have ever forgotten to clean a toaster and been left with burnt-on crumbs, you’ll appreciate the on-screen reminders. These prompt you to empty the crumb tray and give your toaster a good once-over cleaning.

Gluten-free mode

People following a gluten-free diet understand that these products have different chemistry that requires specific cooking. Revolution’s gluten-free mode understands that, too, and makes adjustments to accommodate the different chemistry of gluten-free bread.

You can even make the gluten-free mode a permanent part of your customizable home toasting menu. This feature is available on the R270 toaster.

Included accessories

For later generations of Revolution toasters, accessories are critical. Look for packages that include a panini press and warming rack.

Happiness guaranteed

Revolution’s goal is to satisfy customers. The company’s warranty states that if you’re not happy, it will do everything it can to make things right. It offers a limited one-year warranty on all of its products.

How much you can expect to spend on a Revolution toaster

The price varies depending on which generation you select and whether it comes with accessories. Expect to spend $350 to $450.

Revolution toaster FAQ

Do you really need a $400 toaster?

A. In short, no. A $400 toaster is definitely a luxury purchase, and if you have been getting along fine with a standard toaster there is not necessarily a reason to switch.

However, if you are a technophilic early adopter, the features on this high-end toaster are captivating. The toasting levels are more precise and “smart” — you barely need to intervene in the process to make perfect foods, even from frozen.

The design is sleek and noteworthy, but those who have tried Revolution for its good looks are often surprised at how well it performs. Most reviewers say they never knew toast could be so good.

So while you don’t need a $400 toaster to make toast, if you like to explore new technologies in kitchen appliances, this is a good one to try.

How do you clean a Revolution toaster?

A. First of all, pay attention to your toaster. It will remind you when it is time to clean the crumb tray. When the reminder pops up take the following steps:

Unplug your toaster and make sure it is cool.

and make sure it is cool. Slide the crumb tray out and empty its contents.

and empty its contents. Replace the crumb tray and push in until it locks.

and push in until it locks. Wipe the outside of the toaster with a damp cloth, then polish with a dry cloth.

What’s the best Revolution toaster to buy?

Top Revolution toaster

Revolution InstaGlo R180

What you need to know: This first-generation toaster has all of the great features you need in a two-slice toaster.

What you’ll love: It has more than 60 settings to toast everything from Pop-Tarts to gluten-free bread. As with Revolution’s other models, it toasts 35% faster to prevent products from drying out.

What you should consider: Some users found that it was less precise for frozen foods and required multiple trips through the toaster.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Revolution toaster for the money

Revolution InstaGlo R180B

What you need to know: It has all of the great features of the first generation, plus a new panini mode for crispy, melty sandwiches..

What you’ll love: An adjustable lift-and-lower feature lets you accurately position what you’re toasting for best results. Choose from seven food types and seven toastiness levels. It’s available in two finishes.

What you should consider: The panini function requires a separate accessory.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Revolution InstaGlo R270 Touch-Screen Toaster

What you need to know: The brushed platinum finish looks great on the counter, and the features are expanded in this top-of-the-line model.

What you’ll love: Choose from 34 bread types. Add the panini accessory and warming rack to expand the functionality even further. It has three toasting modes and seven custom shades for perfect toast. The smart toasting algorithm automatically adjusts the temperature as needed.

What you should consider: This is a very expensive toaster. If you only use it occasionally, even the extra features may not be worth the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.