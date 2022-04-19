Which Zinus desk for your home office is best?

Working from home has its advantages, but having to furnish your own workspace isn’t one of them. If you’re looking for a sturdy yet affordable desk, you might be considering a Zinus desk for your home office.

With strong, simple designs, they’re practical and suit almost any home workspace. The Zinus Jennifer Office Desk has a minimalist design and comes in three sizes.

What to know before you buy a Zinus desk for your home office

Materials

You don’t have much choice of materials with Zinus desks, but the materials used feel solid and sturdy for cheap to mid-priced desks.

Frame: Desks made by Zinus have metal frames or legs, most often steel. This is sturdy and can be painted in a range of hues.

Desks made by Zinus have metal frames or legs, most often steel. This is sturdy and can be painted in a range of hues. Desktop: Their desktops are made from wood composite covered in a plain-colored or wood-effect veneer.

Shape

Zinus makes both standard computer desks and L-shaped desks. The right choice depends on how much work the user does at their desk and how much space they require.

Standard desks: Someone who does almost all their work on their computer and doesn’t need many physical documents or other items in their workspace will find a standard desk provides everything they need.

Someone who does almost all their work on their computer and doesn’t need many physical documents or other items in their workspace will find a standard desk provides everything they need. L-shaped desks: People who have a large number or paper documents in their workspace, require room for printers or scanners or need a separate area to draw plans or make physical objects as part of their job need the extra space an L-shape desk affords them.

What to look for in a quality Zinus desk for your home office

Size

Most Zinus desks measure roughly 40-65 inches, so consider what size you need to meet your home office requirements. An average office desk measures around 45-50 inches across, but you may find you need more or less space or you might need a compact model for a small room.

Finish

Most desks from Zinus have painted or powder-coated legs and wood-effect desktops. You’ll find a range of light and dark finishes so you can choose one that goes with other furniture in your home office.

Storage

Although Zinus generally makes simple desks without drawers or much storage, some have small storage caddies or shelves built in.

Foldability

Zinus makes some foldable desks that are excellent for small spaces and for home offices that double as other rooms. For instance, if your office is also a guest room or a home gym, it’s useful to be able to fold your desk away when you need the extra space.

How much you can expect to spend on a Zinus desk for your home office

Most Zinus desks cost $100-$300, but you can occasionally find small, basic options for less than $100 or elaborate corner desks for up to $500.

Zinus desk FAQ

Should your desk face a wall in your home office?

A. This depends on the layout of your home office and your preferences. Many designers suggest placing your desk in the middle of the room and positioning yourself so your back is to the wall and you’re facing the door.

While this can work well in a dedicated home office, it may take up too much floor space if you also use the room for other activities. Plus, it can feel strange having your desk set up like this if you don’t have clients or students who need to sit at the other side facing you.

It’s fine to have your desk facing a wall if this makes sense for your room layout, but some people feel too boxed in staring at a wall all day. A third option is to position your desk looking out a window, but some find it too distracting.

What do you need to set up a home office?

A. At the bare minimum, you need a desk, a desk chair and a computer to work on. Depending on the nature of your work, you might need a printer, scanner or photocopier and a range of stationery. It’s also nice to have a desk lamp to work by and you may want a plant or other decorative items on your desk.

What’s the best Zinus desk for your home office to buy?

Top Zinus desk for your home office

Zinus Jennifer Office Desk

What you need to know: Perfect for people who like modern, minimalist style, this desk is solid and easy to put together.

What you’ll love: You have a choice of three sizes: 47, 55 or 63 inches, as well as three finishes: deep espresso, dark wood with black legs and light wood with white legs. It feels sturdy and can hold up to 100 pounds.

What you should consider: The bigger sizes are larger than some expected, so double-check your measurements before buying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Zinus desk for your home office for the money

Zinus Connie Metal Framed Desk

What you need to know: Measuring just under 40 inches across, this is a relatively compact desk great for small home offices.

What you’ll love: You can hang a bag or similar from the side hook, while the cable manager keeps cords neat. There’s a choice of two finishes: espresso or cream. The legs are made from sturdy steel.

What you should consider: A handful of buyers report manufacturing defaults, but it’s a rare complaint.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zinus Luke Corner Desk

What you need to know: This L-shaped desk is convenient for those who need more space than a standard desk can provide.

What you’ll love: It comes in medium and large sizes, and either with or without built-in shelves for storage. It’s extremely easy to assemble with a bolt-free snap system.

What you should consider: It’s on the large side for some home offices, so make sure you have space for it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.