A fire pit is a quintessential part of your backyard, making for long, relaxing evenings by the flames. Wood fire pits are classics and bring a bit of ritual to your evening. Natural gas and propane ones, on the other hand, are good no-hassle choices.

Home Depot has a range of fire pits in traditional and modern styles, at a wide range of prices.

Choosing a type of fire pit

The right fire pit for you depends on how much work you’re willing to put into making a fire, how often you plan to make one and how large a fire pit you need. Home Depot offers a variety of brands and models, most of which are for wood or propane use.

Wood fire pits

For some, there’s no substitution for a wood fire. These fire pits safely contain burning logs in deep bowls, usually made of metal. They may also include pokers and spark screens.

In the long run, wood fire pits are usually less expensive than their gas counterparts, and in some cases you can use charcoal in place of wood.

Propane fire pits

The most common non-wood fire pits are powered by propane, which you can easily purchase at your local hardware store or gas station. Like natural gas fire pits, these use lava rocks or fire glass to disperse heat and flames, and conceal the burner.

For most fire pits, one tank of propane lasts for several nights. Propane burns without scent and can be used safely for cooking.

Natural gas fire pits

If you don’t want to use wood and you have a natural gas line in your home, you could choose a natural gas fire pit. Using a typically cheaper fuel than propane, this can save you money, though if you don’t have access to natural gas you’ll have to go with propane to avoid an expensive gas line installation. In most cases, you won’t find natural-gas-only fire pits, but rather propane fire pits with an included converter.

Best fire pits at Home Depot

Hampton Bay Whitfield 48-Inch Round Fire Pit

The wide tiled surface of this fire pit and its included cover means it can be used as a coffee table in the day and a fire pit at night, giving you the most use for your space.

Tiki 25-Inch Black Metal Patio Fire Pit

The modern design of this fire pit is eye-catching, and its “low smoke” airflow design works as advertised. For its size, this model can support an intense fire that gives off a lot of heat. Additionally, the ashtray makes for easy cleanup.

Fire Sense 29-Inch Folding Fire Pit

If you have limited patio or yard space and need a fire pit you can tuck away, the folding design of this affordable model makes it a good choice. It includes a grill for cooking, as well as a carrying bag for bringing it to the beach or park.

Outland Living Okanagan 24-Inch Portable Outdoor Steel Gas Fire Pit

While it lacks any stonework or decoration, this basic gas fire pit puts out an impressive 58,000 Btu per hour. Propane tanks connect with the hose, which is 10 feet long so you can easily conceal the tank. It comes with lava rocks, and one propane tank will last for several nights of regular use.

Hampton Bay Crossridge 50,000 Btu Antique Bronze Gas Fire Pit

At a fairly reasonable price, this elevated fire pit can act as the centerpiece for your patio or backyard. The electronic ignition is easy to use, and the flames are bright and colorful.

Heininger Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit

This simple, portable fire pit is a great choice for camping without the hassle of a campfire or traveling in an RV. At 58,000 Btu, it has excellent heat output and produces an attractive, scent-free fire.

Real Flame Ventura Rectangle Fire Pit

This propane fire pit with a natural gas converter has a simple industrial look to fit a modern or minimalist patio. A propane tank can fit beneath the center of the fire pit table, and the long rectangular design lets several people enjoy the heat of the fire.

