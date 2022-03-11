Which dog camping bed is best?

When taking your canine companion on a camping trip, you want them to have as comfortable a spot to rest as you do. Dog camping beds are easily portable and much preferable to your dog sleeping on the ground or trying to squeeze on your air mattress.

Finding the right one can be a challenge, however, as it’s tough to sort the good from the bad. If you’re looking for a durable, waterproof canine camping bed, the Kurgo Waterproof Dog Bed is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a dog camping bed

Bed type

You’ll find two main types of camping beds for dogs: pillow beds and raised beds. Pillow beds are simple plush pads or pillows that fold or roll up for travel. Raised beds consist of canvas or strong mesh platforms on a metal frame. They fold up in a similar way to camping chairs.

Pillow beds are the best choice for most dog owners, as they’re smaller than raised beds when packed and almost all dogs are happy to use them. Raised beds are bulkier when folded and some dogs don’t like to hop up onto them, making them a less practical choice.

Size

It’s important to choose a dog bed that’s the right size for your canine companion so they sleep comfortably and are ready for adventures in the morning. Check the dimensions of any you’re considering and compare them to your dog’s current bed. While you might be able to get away with a camping bed a couple of inches smaller than their everyday bed, your dog will be most comfortable on one of a similar size.

Portability

Its portability is what makes a camping bed different from a regular dog bed. It should fold or roll up and have a handle or carry bag to make it easy to transport it to your camping spot. The size when folded should be relatively small, but the most compact when folded generally have the least padding, so strike a happy medium between convenience for you and comfort for your dog.

What to look for in a quality dog camping bed

Waterproof

A waterproof base will keep your dog’s bed from getting damp if you put it directly on the ground outside. You might need to do this while you’re cooking or hanging around the campfire, for instance.

Cover

The outer cover should be durable yet comfortable for your dog to sleep on. Some are made from ripstop materials to reduce the chance of damage.

Filling

Most pillow-style camping beds are filled with a polyester hollow fiber, similar to the faux down found in pillows and comforters. This is plush at first but will compress with use. Shredded foam or thin layers of foam keep their shape better over time.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog camping bed

Dog camping beds cost anywhere from $20-$150, depending on factors such as size, bed type and durability.

Dog camping bed FAQ

How can I keep my dog warm while camping?

A. Bringing a bed for your dog is the first step to keeping them warm while camping as it provides insulation between your pup and the cold ground. You should also bring a blanket for them or try a canine sleeping bag or covered bed if they’re likely to snuggle inside one. At night, your dog can sleep close to you for body heat. During the day, keep them moving as much as possible to keep their temperature up and consider bringing a dog coat or sweater.

Do dogs need beds while camping?

A. You might be wondering if a dog bed is completely necessary for a camping trip or if your canine companion can sleep on the ground for a night or two. While some dogs might do fine without, especially on a warm night, it’s best to bring a bed. Not only will your dog be more comfortable, but they’re also likely to sleep better through the night. Plus, older dogs might wake up with stiff joints if they don’t have a bed to sleep on.

What are the best dog camping beds to buy?

Top dog camping bed

Kurgo Waterproof Dog Bed

What you need to know: This comfortable, durable bed is perfect for people who camp regularly with their dogs.

What you’ll love: It has a waterproof base so you can put it down outdoors for your dog to sleep on without moisture from the ground seeping in. It packs down into a bundle with a handle for easy carrying. You can choose medium or large sizes.

What you should consider: It’s on the pricey side and the red version is made from a water-resistant material that isn’t particularly soft.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog camping bed for the money

Furhaven Outdoor Pet Bed

What you need to know: With its affordable price, it’s a great choice for people who only need a camping bed for occasional use.

What you’ll love: It comes in a small size for dogs up to 28 pounds and a large size for dogs up to 80 pounds. There are three reversible color combinations to choose from. It’s machine-washable for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: The filling is fluffy when it arrives, but it compresses over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ruffwear Highlands Portable Dog Bed Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: Part bed, part sleeping bag, this is an ideal choice for dogs who like being covered at night.

What you’ll love: There’s no need to worry about your dog getting cold, as this is well insulated and will keep them warm even on cool nights. It’s water-resistant and quick-drying if it does get wet. It fits inside a compact compression sack.

What you should consider: While it can be used on its own, the bottom layer isn’t especially thick, so you might want to buy the Highlands Pad, which fits inside a sleeve in the base.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

