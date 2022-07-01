Which Star Wars dog toy is best?

When George Lucas made “Star Wars” in 1977, he gambled on the idea that fans would want to enjoy merchandise and toys inspired by the film. He was more right than anyone could have known, and more than 40 years later, the Star Wars universe populates all kinds of products, including toys for dogs.

The Sandcrawler Hide and Seek Puzzle is a high-quality option that should stand up over time and stimulate dogs. While Star Wars dog toys will certainly amuse owners, there is much to consider to find the one that offers the most engagement and safety for your pet.

What to know before you buy a Star Wars dog toy

Toy type

Dog toys come in a variety of forms designed for different intentions, preferences and attitudes. Stuffed or plush toys are ideal for gentler dogs; they offer comfort and casual playtime, but they won’t stand up to rigorous tearing or chewing. Most Star Wars dog toys are of the stuffed or plush variety.

Chew toys are better suited for dogs that are more aggressive with their toys; these tend to be made of durable nylon. Tug toys similarly are designed for intense play and offer both physical and mental stimulation for your dog. Puzzles are meant to stimulate the brain and occupy your dog, engaging it to find treats or toys within a simple framework.

Lastly, a variety of Star Wars fetch toys are available; these include balls, frisbees and other retrievable items that are great to work off energy.

Durability

No dog toy is indestructible; most will not stand up to aggressive, strong or determined chewers. It’s important to monitor your dog when it is engaging with a toy, especially if your pet is prone to destruction. Do not expect your Star Wars dog toy to be a lengthy investment if you have a dog that likes to chew and play.

Size

It’s important to match the size of the toy to the size of your dog for enjoyment without danger. A toy that’s too small for the dog’s mouth can present a choking hazard, while a toy that’s too large may be hard to manage and ultimately be discouraging.

What to look for in a quality Star Wars dog toy

Noise

Dogs are attracted to toys that make noise and will seek out the squeaker time and again. Some crinkly toys that make a sound when they are touched and played with will also appeal to dogs.

Authenticity

Only buy Star Wars toys from reputable companies and trusted sellers. The popularity of Star Wars means there are plenty of cheap, unlicensed options available that likely won’t last long and may potentially be unsafe.

Realism

The construction of dog toys doesn’t always lend itself to accurate portrayals of popular characters from the Star Wars galaxy. Since one of the perks of a Star Wars dog toy comes from the owner’s familiarity and enjoyment of the franchise, seek out those toys that have a better-than-passing resemblance to your favorite rebel, Jedi or Sith lord.

How much you can expect to spend on Star Wars dog toy

Star Wars dog toys are relatively cheap, with most costing between $8 and $20, depending on the size and durablility.

Star Wars dog toy FAQ

Are Star Wars dog toys safe?

A. Any toy can present potential safety issues depending on your dog, especially if your pet is prone to chewing, tearing and ingesting. Dogs that are aggressive should not be left alone with toys, particularly when it’s known the toy’s lifespan is not long. Some dogs will inevitably puncture the outside, which means any fluff or plastic squeakers within will be exposed. At this point, the toy should be thrown out.

How do you get the most out of a Star Wars dog toy?

A. Most Star Wars dog toys aren’t made for longevity, and those dogs that chew and tear may make quick work of them. It’s best to introduce a new toy to a dog when it deserves to be rewarded, treating the toy as a high-quality prize. Avoid leaving toys out indefinitely as dogs may grow bored and move on from them. Reintroducing the toy at a later time can increase excitement.

What’s the best Star Wars dog toy to buy?

Top Star Wars dog toy

Star Wars Mandalorian Sandcrawler Hide and Seek Puzzle

What you need to know: This cute and comprehensive toy provides mental stimulation for dogs and plenty of entertainment for their owners.

What you’ll love: It features a sizable sandcrawler with a hollow interior and three slots where the included toys can hide. Dogs are tasked with removing the toys, engaging their mind and problem-solving skills. The recreations of Grogu, Mando and a Jawa are adorable.

What you should consider: This toy is best for medium to large dogs. It’s also on the pricier side.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top Star Wars dog toy for the money

Star Wars Ewok Dog Toy

What you need to know: As a cuddly and furry Ewok, this toy offers versatility for dogs of different interests.

What you’ll love: The textured Ewok appeals to dogs who like to cuddle, lick and explore toys. It features a squeaker to heighten engagement. It is officially licensed, fairly accurate and offered in a few different sizes.

What you should consider: It’s not for aggressive chewers; this is not a durably made toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Fetch for Pets Chewbacca Rope Toy

What you need to know: This is a textured, versatile toy that welcomes chewing, snuggling and fetching.

What you’ll love: Featuring everyone’s favorite Wookie, this fluffy Chewbacca toy has a durable nylon rope deal for throwing and retrieving. It also features an internal squeaker and soft exterior.

What you should consider: The Chewbacca portion is not suited for dogs that rip or chew.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

