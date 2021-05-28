Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
Washington, D.C. Bureau
US/World
Your Local Election HQ
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
Florida banquet hall shooting: 2 dead, over 20 injured, police say
Top Stories
‘Olfactory training’ can help COVID patients regain smell, studies say
Biden speaks at annual Memorial Day observance event in Delaware
Video
This Week In Pennsylvania: May 30 Pt. 4
Video
This Week In Pennsylvania: May 30 Pt. 3
Video
Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
‘Olfactory training’ can help COVID patients regain smell, studies say
Top Stories
Vietnam finds new virus variant, hybrid of India, UK strains
Duchess of Cambridge ‘hugely grateful’ for 1st vaccine dose
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 832 new cases, 1,201,375 total as of May 29, 2021
“I am not telling people to not shake hands” – or are Pa. health leaders, sort of?
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
Indy 500
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Esports
Venn
Top Stories
Shop Talk with Lance Dewease, Williams Grove win No. 100, honoring Davey Brown in June
Video
Top Stories
District III surprises in State AA Track & Field Championships, full PIAA results
Video
SCHEDULE | When gates open and performances start for the Indianapolis 500
Countdown to Indy: Carb Day interviews with driver Sage Karam, 2004 Indy 500 champ Buddy Rice
Video
Tokyo Olympics looking more and more like fan-free event
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Finding Hope Together
Feed a Local Family
Remarkable Women
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
We Salute You: Thomas Griffie
Video
Top Stories
Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Shelby Herman
Video
Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Lauren Rigel
Video
We Salute You: Claude Kentner Jr.
Video
Hometown Hero: Pottsville Yuengling Brewery
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Whitaker Wednesdays
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Wildfire Prevention with USDA Forest Service
Video
Top Stories
Vibrant Living : Riding Bikes & Bike Clubs
Video
Top Stories
Youth Summer Programs at the YWCA
Video
Free Fitness Classes at Momentum Female Health Club
Video
Weis Markets has the Deli Items for your Cookout
Video
Studio Session : Nathan Merovich
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Financial
Highest paying jobs in Central Pa. that require a bachelor’s degree
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps