There are many things we do just because we’ve always done them. These things aren’t typically better or more efficient — they are just habits. Bending over to tie and untie shoes is a prime example. But that archaic way of putting on footwear is being challenged by Kizik. The company has a new, more efficient way to get dressed, and it is creating some very satisfied customers.

What are Kizik shoes?

Slip-on sneakers are not new or revolutionary. Vans introduced its Classic Slip-On in 1977. And traveling further back, Nils Tveranger’s Aurland shoe was introduced in the first decade of the 20th century. Kizik, however, is a newcomer to the hands-free shoe market. Though the company only launched in 2017, it quickly caught the attention of another, larger company: Nike. Nike invested in Kizik in 2019 and was rewarded with innovative technology designed to provide greater access to sports for all athletes. In the past few years, Kizik shoes have rapidly grown in popularity, proving to be more than a gimmick.

What makes Kizik shoes different?

Kizik shoes aren’t typical shoes. The company researched several materials that could be used to create a durable, flexible heel band for a long time before it discovered an ideal solution. Kizik shoes use an aerospace titanium that is strong, flexible and resilient. The material can hold up to over 40,000 flexes, which is roughly four years of daily wear. Additionally, the titanium band retains its beneficial characteristics in both hot and cold weather.

While the shoes didn’t start out as the most fashionable option, over the years, the company has created a wide variety of styles that are suitable for casual and athletic wear. The fabric is breathable and lightweight, making the shoes as comfortable as they are convenient.

Can Kizik shoes be washed?

While it would be convenient to be able to clean your Kizik shoes in the washing machine and toss them in the dryer afterward, the company does not recommend this. Instead, the cleaning instructions on Kizik’s website state: “Clean your shoes with [a] damp cloth, light soap, and water. Pat dry after cleaning.” While the insoles and laces can be removed and hand-washed, the shoes themselves should never be soaked. Also, no part of the shoe should ever be placed in a dryer.

Are Kizik shoes true to size?

Kizik’s official wording on shoe size is its “products are carefully tested to ensure they fit true to industry standard sizing.” However, if you read the details offered on each shoe style, you will find a disclaimer saying if you prefer more room, you should order your shoes a half-size larger. Additionally, it is wise to peruse the style-specific reviews to see if there is a sizing trend.

Who can benefit from wearing Kizik shoes?

In the general sense, anyone who prefers convenience can benefit from wearing Kizik shoes. They are well-made, comfortable, stylish, easy to don and reasonably priced. That is why these shoes are exploding in popularity. However, besides being a time-saver, Kizik shoes can benefit anyone with mobility issues — whether you are aging, pregnant or have any other condition that makes it difficult or impossible to put on shoes the traditional way. Kizik shoes can also be rewarding for children who are striving to be more independent.

What if I don’t like my Kizik shoes?

One consumer-friendly feature of Kizik shoes is that the company offers a 30-day guarantee. If you decide you dislike your Kizik shoes for any reason, and it has been less than 30 days since your order date, you may exchange or return them with no U.S. shipping or restocking fees. However, the one important stipulation is the shoes must be returned in their original condition: no scuffs, marks, signs of wear or any other damage. This means your trial-wearing period should not be done outside.

Best Kizik shoes

Kizik Madrid

The Madrid features a breathable, stretch-knit upper with contoured footbeds and a lightweight, injected foam outsole for all-day comfort. It features a basic design and is available in a limited number of colors.

Kizik Prague

The Prague has adjustable lacing to ensure a secure fit. It is one of the company’s more stylish lines and features a breathable canvas upper with rubber traction pods.

Kizik Vegas

The Vegas is a slightly higher-priced style. It has premium full-grain leather uppers that do not require a break-in period. This model also has adjustable lacing and Rabbit Foam outsoles for all-day wearing comfort.

Kizik Lima

The Lima has solid rubber outsole wear pads that provide better traction. They are breathable and feature a more modern, athletic design than the other styles.

