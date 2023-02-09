Ready to ditch your winter boots? Here are the best ballet flats for spring

These versatile shoes are perfect for your warm-weather outfits

When spring weather starts to roll in, you can finally put away your heavy winter boots. When you’re switching out your winter wardrobe, ballet flats work with many spring outfits.

In fact, it’s their versatility that makes ballet flats so popular. So whether you’re going to work, grabbing lunch with friends or just running errands, the right pair of ballet flats can complete your look.

If you’re looking for new shoes to add to your closet for spring, check out these top-rated ballet flats that are stylish enough to dress up any outfit.

How should I style ballet flats?

Because of their versatility and the various styles available, you can wear ballet flats with plenty of items already in your spring wardrobe, from casual looks to more polished outfits.

Some items that look great with ballet flats include:

Jeans, including straight, skinny and even cuffed boyfriend jeans

Trousers

Leggings

Shorts

Skirts and dresses, especially midi-length styles

Ballet flats look best with pants, skirts or dresses that hit above the ankle, so there isn’t fabric pooling on top and hiding your ballet flats. Skip the socks and tights, too. Wearing ballet flats without hosiery usually gives them a more sophisticated look.

Best ballet flats under $50

Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat

These classic ballet flats have a round toe and elasticized design, making them both comfortable and flattering. They are made of soft faux leather, have a flexible outsole and come in more than 30 colors, including several animal prints. Sold by Amazon

Ollio Lace Ballet Flat

These unique lace ballet flats are ideal for spring because they have a breathable design to keep your feet cool and comfortable. They stretch to fit your feet comfortably and have an anti-slip rubber sole to keep you steady. Sold by Amazon

Clarks Sara Orchid Ballet Flat

Made of 100% leather, these chic ballet flats are comfortable and durable enough to wear every day. They have a soft, supportive foam footbed, elastic around the top edge for a better fit and a slight heel that measures less than an inch. Sold by Amazon

Lucky Brand Alba Ballet Flat

These faux leather ballet flats have a square toe that sets them apart from other pairs. They have a synthetic lining and a lightly padded footbed to improve their comfort. They’re also available in 14 colors. Sold by Amazon

Naturalizer Flexy Ballet Flat

These basic ballet flats earn high marks for their comfortable, supportive design. They have a soft, breathable lining and a cushioned footbed with targeted arch support. They also come in seven colors. Sold by Amazon

Skechers Cleo Point Ballet Flat

These soft, stretchable ballet flats are perfect for daily wear. They are made of woven, machine-washable fabric and feature an air-cooled memory foam cushioned insole to keep your feet comfortable all day. Sold by Amazon

Ollio Faux Suede Decorative Flower Ballet Flat

These faux suede ballet flats add a fun element to any outfit with their large flower decorations. They also have an elasticized top edge that provides a comfortable fit and a durable rubber sole. They’re available in 14 colors, including bright red and purple. Sold by Amazon

Best ballet flats for $50-$100

ALDO Blanchette Ballet Flat

These ALDO flats offer a sophisticated take on the traditional ballet flat. They are made of supple genuine leather and have a pointy toe that helps elongate the look of your legs. Their rubber sole also provides excellent traction. Sold by Amazon

Lucky Brand Emmie Ballet Flat

These classic leather ballet flats have a stretch top that provides a more secure fit. They also have a memory foam insole to provide support and a flexible rubber sole that allows for more comfortable walking. Sold by Amazon

Anne Klein Umeko Ballet Flat

These chic ballet flats have a striking metal buckle at the front to give them a more dressed-up look. They also have an Ortholite footbed that provides cushioning and support and a water-resistant design that’s ideal for wet spring weather. Sold by Amazon

Nine West Speakup Leather Ballet Flats

These classic ballet flats have sleek leather uppers that make them a timeless addition to your closet. They also feature flattering almond-shaped toes, a low profile and a durable synthetic sole. The shoes are even lined for greater comfort. Sold by Kohl’s

Frye Carson Ballet Flats

Made of premium leather, these stylish ballet flats offer a smooth, comfortable fit because they stretch with your feet. The supple leather also provides a subtle sheen that helps them stand out, while the outsole is durable and holds up well to wear and tear. They’re available in more than 15 colors. Sold by Amazon

Anne Klein Oalise Ballet Flat

These unique flats have a pointed toe with stretch that provides plenty of room for a comfortable fit. They are made of durable faux leather and have a flexible outsole that moves easily with your foot. They also come in 15 colors, including classic black and spring-ready coral. Sold by Amazon

Best ballet flats for $100+

Vionic Minna Ballet Flat

With genuine leather construction, these sophisticated ballet flats are highly comfortable and durable. They feature Vionic’s patented motion support, which conforms to your foot’s natural curve as you walk. They also have a cute bow at the front for added fun. Sold by Amazon

Sam Edelman Felicia Flats

These elegant ballet flats are made of 100% premium leather and have a cute bow detail with the brand’s logo charm at the front. The top edge is elasticized for a more comfortable fit, while the padded insole offers cushioning and support. They come in more than 30 colors. Sold by Amazon

Michael Kors Fulton Moccasin

If you want more mature-looking ballet flats, these shoes are for you. They are made of premium leather and feature a metal buckle with the Michael Kors logo across the toe. The cushioned footbed makes them more comfortable, too. Sold by Amazon

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flats

These ballet flats don’t just look great; they also feature a design that makes them easy to pack for all your spring trips. They are made of soft napa leather and feature multiple layers of foam cushioning for comfortable all-day wear. Sold by Amazon

