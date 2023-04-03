What are the best Nike slides?

Slides are a popular and comfortable option for anyone looking for an easy-to-access pair of sandals. Nike is one of the leading athletic apparel manufacturers in the world. There is a wide array of Nike slides available for men, women, children and even toddlers. They are comfortable and durable and feature modern designs and classic throwbacks to the popular Air Jordan shoes. For their premium comfort and classic design, the best Nike slides are the Nike Women’s Victori One Slides.

What to know before you buy Nike slides

What are the types of Nike slides?

There is a wide variety of Nike slides for every budget and taste.

Benassi Just Do It are basic slides with a great reputation and affordable price point.

are basic slides with a great reputation and affordable price point. Victori One have a classic style and come in print styles in addition to basic black.

have a classic style and come in print styles in addition to basic black. Jordan has its own category of slides under the Jordan Play, Jordan Break and Jordan Hydro names.

has its own category of slides under the Jordan Play, Jordan Break and Jordan Hydro names. Air Max Cirro and 90 hearken back to the original Air Max shoe design.

Cirro and 90 hearken back to the original Air Max shoe design. Offset slides have partnered with the National Football League, Major League Baseball and the National Collegiate Athletic Association to offer licensed slides of your favorite sports teams.

What is Nike Next Nature?

Nike is working toward zero carbon emissions in its manufacturing processes. Slides that are labeled Next Nature are made with at least 20% recyclable materials and part of the environmentally-conscious efforts of the company. Both the EcoHaven and Victori One slides have Next Nature alternatives.

What is the difference between a slide and a flip-flop?

Slides and flip-flops are forms of sandals, but the primary difference involves the strap. Flip-flops have a Y-strap that intersects between the first and second toes. Slides have a wide strap that crosses over the foot close to the toes. The name emerged from the ease of sliding your foot into them.

Slides also are easy to wear with socks, which is popular among athletes who drop their cleats after practice and want something comfortable for their feet.

What to look for in quality Nike slides

Strap

Nike slides come with straps that are size-specific and designed to hold your foot in place. Some straps have a cloth or lining inside to feel extra comfortable on the top of your foot. Many Nike slides have the Nike logo painted or embroidered on the strap for branding purposes.

Gender

Nike slides are categorized into men’s, women’s and children’s sizes. Some slides have a sizing chart that incorporates both men’s and women’s sizes since most slides are truly unisex in their design and style.

Foam insole

Most Nike slides have a generous foam cushion in the insole to cradle the foot and hold it in place. Different foams are used for each style, but the goal of any slide is to be a comfortable and convenient alternative to wearing shoes.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike slides

Nike slides start at $20 to $40 for basic models like the Benassi Just Do It and Victori One. The Jordan and Offset slides run between $40 to $70. The Air Max slides are priced from $80 to $95.

Nike slides FAQ

How do you wash Nike slides?

A. If your slides do not have leather components, you should wet the slides with warm water, sprinkle baking soda on them and then use a toothbrush to gently scrub them. Rinse the slides with warm water and air dry. Some consumers have tried putting nonleather slides in a pillowcase and laundering them in a washing machine with detergent. Check the instructions that come with your specific slides to avoid any mishaps.

Are slides OK for small children?

A. Slides are most effective for children that have been walking for a while and don’t have the risk of falling. There is conflicting research regarding the support that slides provide young children. If you have concerns, talk to your health care provider about slides for your child.

What are the best Nike slides to buy?

Top Nike slides

Nike Women’s Victori One Slides

What you need to know: This versatile slide has a classic design with premium comfort that cradles your foot while you’re on the move or relaxing.

What you’ll love: The responsive foam provides comfort all day long. The strap has a rolled top edge for extra comfort and has been designed to accommodate a wide range of foot sizes. The outsole has a high-traction pattern.

What you should consider: There were a few reports of the print slides fitting differently than same-sized black slides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike slides for the money

Nike Men’s Benassi Just Do It

What you need to know: These slides are not only affordable, but they are also comfortable for your day at the beach or relaxing at home.

What you’ll love: The foam midsole boosts your foot and doubles as an outsole for a lightweight feel. A one-piece synthetic leather strap is lined with towel-like fabric for extra comfort. The Nike logo is prominently featured on the strap.

What you should consider: Some users with wide feet reported that the slides were narrow and tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike Air Max 90 Men’s Slides

What you need to know: Inspired and designed like the iconic Air Max sneaker, these slides have retro style and plush comfort.

What you’ll love: The foam contains a visible Max Air insert. The upper is branded to look like the popular Air Max shoe. It has a modified waffle outsole for extra flexibility. The Nike logo is embroidered on the strap.

What you should consider: They are one of the most expensive slides manufactured by Nike.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

