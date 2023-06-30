BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

As online giant Amazon gears up for Prime Day, there are already significant savings to be had in the home space — for some people, it’s the only time of year when they can afford high-end products from the top brands. Along with the best early Prime Day deals in general, we’ve scoured Amazon to find the best deals on popular home items (the BestReviews Testing Lab loved the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier below) that might otherwise be out of your price range. Enter savings!

The following deals were updated on June 30, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Amazon Prime Day will officially take place on July 11 and 12 this year. Numerous brands are participating, from recognized industry leaders to independent, lesser-known brands that may be worth trying out. Some companies actually align product releases with this event, so it’s possible to get the latest models. Otherwise, you’ll find deep discounts on older versions.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to participate in this sale. However, there is a workaround — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Brand Rivet Revolve Upholstered Sofa 18% OFF

This three-person sofa exudes modern elegance, with a minimalist profile that can suit a variety of decor styles. The reversible design means the chaise can be left-facing or right-facing. It features solid wood legs and durable polyester upholstery that can handle wear and tear.

Best Choice Products Modular Outdoor Sectional Set 22% OFF

This stylish modular sectional splits up into six chairs with multiple orientations to best suit your deck or patio. The water- and weather-resistant wicker can stand up to the elements and is woven around a sturdy steel frame. This set includes a sofa with plush cushions, two accent pillows, a table with a tempered glass top and a protective cover.

Nectar Queen Memory Foam Mattress 22% OFF

This luxurious Nectar mattress features supportive memory foam that molds to your body’s contours for superior pressure relief. The cozy pillow top and five-layer design offer serious comfort. Suitable for all types of sleepers, the mattress’s gel cooling technology will have you sleeping better on warm nights. The medium-firm mattress is easy to set up; simply unpack the box it comes in and let it expand over 24 hours.

Walker Edison Corbin Modern Farmhouse TV Stand 34% OFF

This rustic TV stand will bring farmhouse chic to your living room. Featuring reclaimed barnwood, it’s suitable for TVs up to 80 inches wide. We love the three adjustable shelves and classic sliding barn doors.

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender 24% OFF

This top-of-the-line blender is the kind you would find in a smoothie bar. It’s programmable, with variable speed control and a pulse function that let you manually adjust the texture of any recipe — whether you’re blending drinks, baby food, dip, sauces or soup. The powerful motor runs hardened steel blades that will make quick work of the ingredients in the 64-ounce container. Other notable features are its modern touch interface and programmable timer.

KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer 16% OFF

The KitchenAid stand mixer is renowned in the cooking and baking world. You can make small or large batches in the 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl. The tilting head design gives you better access to the bowl and makes it easier to add ingredients. The 10-speed stand mixer comes with a flat beater, dough hook, wire whip and a pouring shield that minimizes mess.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine 19% OFF

This espresso machine lets you make delicious preprogrammed drinks — espresso, Americano, cappuccino, latte, macchiato and black coffee — with just the push of a button. You can adjust the brew strength and amounts of coffee and milk with the intuitive touchscreen controls. The high-quality ceramic burr grinder produces 12 coarseness levels and the LatteGo system whips up foamed milk for your drinks. An AquaClean filter purifies the water you put into the machine for the freshest-tasting java beverages.

Dyson V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum 10% OFF

The Dyson V10 boasts powerful suction and an impressive 60-minute runtime. It has three cleaning modes and converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery. The cordless stick vacuum weighs less than 6 pounds and is easy to maneuver. Four included attachments add to its versatility, including a tool for removing pet hair and dander.

Black and Decker 10,000 Btu Portable Air Conditioner 20% OFF

This portable air conditioner provides 10,000 Btu of cooling power suitable for rooms up to 450 square feet. The versatile unit also functions as a dehumidifier and a fan. It has a convenient remote control and an easy-access control panel on the top, and it can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. Thanks to wheels on the bottom, the 47.3-pound unit is easy to move around the house when you need it in another room.

SereneLife Folding Treadmill 38% OFF

This compact folding treadmill is easy to store and a real space saver. You can choose among 12 preset training modes and four incline levels, creating personalized cardio workouts. It keeps track of your fitness goals and you can listen to music by connecting it to Bluetooth. The running belt goes up to 6 mph.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 24% OFF

This smart thermostat learns your schedule and temperature preferences over time, programming itself to help conserve energy and keep you comfortable. The Energy History feature shows how much energy the thermostat has used and the Home Away/Assist setting helps conserve energy when you’re not home. The smart thermostat also monitors your HVAC system, alerting you to issues and sending helpful reminders that make maintenance easier. As a bonus, it comes with a remote control, letting you adjust the temperature using a phone, computer or tablet.

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier 23% OFF

This high-tech air purifier doubles as a tower fan, boasting 360-degree oscillation and 10 speed settings. Our tester praised its superior HEPA air filtration, noting that it eased allergy symptoms. You can control and monitor indoor air quality via the Dyson Link app using Alexa or Siri.

