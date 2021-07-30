Those who play both outfield and infield can get a hybrid glove size, which is essentially a small outfield glove or a large infield glove.

Which outfield glove is best?

Outfield gloves are designed specifically for baseball and softball outfielders to make those important defensive plays when the opportunity arises. Outfielders are responsible for catching fly balls as well as fielding hits into the outfield. Outfield gloves have a large pocket that allows them to squeeze fly balls tightly when caught. These gloves also have specialized webbing to assist with keeping track of a fly ball in the sun.

If you’re ready to get a new outfield glove, keep reading. Our buying guide can help you choose the right glove. Our favorite, Mizuno’s MVP Prime Baseball Glove, has a soft feel that can give any outfielder the control they need.

Considerations when choosing outfield gloves

Size

Size is an important factor in choosing an outfield glove. Large gloves provide much-needed freedom of movement when outfielders are running at full speed to catch a fly ball. Because it can require a fair amount of hand strength to squeeze a large outfield glove, younger players should probably use a slightly smaller glove. The range for these gloves is typically between 10 to 12 inches for younger players and between 12 and 15 inches for older players.

Padding

Outfield gloves aren’t usually very padded because they’re intended for catching balls out of the sky in their larger-than-normal pocket. Less padding equals less weight, which is important for a position as dynamic as an outfielder.

Pockets

The pocket in most baseball and softball gloves ranges between four and seven inches long by two and a half to four inches wide. This applies to all gloves except for catcher’s mitts. Outfield gloves have the largest pockets of any glove, and they’re constructed using laces between the thumb and index finger. This allows the pocket to maintain a little give as the ball lands in it, making it easier to catch.

Materials

Outfield gloves are usually made from either leather or synthetic materials. Leather is stronger and more durable, but it’s also heavier. Synthetic materials are lighter and less expensive, which is often a good option for younger players.

Outfield glove features

Webbing

The webbing in outfield glove pockets comes in a few different types. The most common are H-webs, I-webs, and trapeze webbing.

H-webs criss-cross the pocket in wide strips, creating the appearance of the letter H. They allow an outfielder to see between them, tracking a fly ball through the air while simultaneously blocking out the sun.

I-webs utilize wider strips than H-webs. This also means that the spaces between the strips are larger than those in an H-web, allowing for even better vision when following a fly ball.

Trapeze webbing uses a single wide strip that runs parallel to the fingers in the pocket. Some also have a wide strip at the top. Criss-crossed laces help to give the pocket added stability.

Outfield glove price

Most outfield gloves cost between $20-$100. $20 outfield gloves are basic youth-sized gloves made from synthetics. For $50, you can find a decent leather glove for kids or adults. If you spend up to $100, you can get a premium leather glove with features like six finger holes or specialized pocket designs.

Outfield gloves FAQ

Q. How many years should my outfield glove last?

A. Adults who use their glove a few times a week should expect to keep it for at least three or four years. Kids, on the other hand, might only be able to use their gloves for one or two years before they need to purchase a larger size.

Q. Why do outfielders need a different type of glove than infielders?

A. Outfielders need a different glove because they’re often responsible for grabbing fly balls out of the air quickly but not for throwing the ball immediately after the catch. That’s why a larger pocket works fine for outfielders, allowing them to catch balls easily.

Outfield gloves we recommend

Best of the best

Mizuno’s MVP Prime Baseball Glove

Our take: Large soft glove that makes an outfielder’s job far easier.

What we like: High-quality lacing. Soft leather. Available in sizes up to 12.75 inches.

What we dislike: More expensive than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Wilson’s A900 Baseball Glove

Our take: A nice option for outfielders with smaller hands.

What we like: Low-profile heel makes the glove highly flexible. Double palm construction adds stability. Full leather design.

What we dislike: Takes a long time to break in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Franklin Sports’ Pro Flex Hybrid Series Baseball Glove

Our take: Highly durable option with high-contrast looks.

What we like: Premium cowhide construction. PU-laminated PVC hybrid shell. Extra durable. Doesn’t require a break-in period.

What we dislike: Not very cushioned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

