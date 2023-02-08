Which speed bag is best?

Speed bags provide one of the most multifaceted workouts, training not only your body but your mind as well. Unlike full-sized punching bags, a speed bag is little and lithe, which forces you to focus on your coordination as well as your strength and breathing. The smaller the speed bag, the more you are pushed and the better your workout.

The best speed bag is the Cleto Reyes Speed Bag. It’s one of the priciest options, but the durability and quality of the leather is second to none.

What to know before you buy a speed bag

Size

The size of the speed bag affects two main areas: how quickly it moves and how resistant it is to blows.

Larger bags, typically around 10 by 13 inches, move more slowly but give more resistance, making them best for those who are either new to speed bag training or are focused on building strength.

You can always purchase bags in different sizes to swap between, depending on your workout goal during a given session.

Mounting

Speed bags can be mounted on the wall or attached to stands.

Stand mount: Stand-mounted speed bags are typically used when available space is an issue, as they not only take up less space but can be stored away when not in use. Should your speed bag not include a stand already, there are plenty of options. Try to select a stand that can be easily weighed down with a bag of sand or two and is the right height for you or has adjustable height.

What to look for in a quality speed bag

Materials

There are two areas of concern when discussing materials: the inner materials and the outer materials.

Inner: The inner material, or bladder, is the portion of the speed bag that’s inflated to give the speed bag its shape and bounce. They are usually made of plastic, rubber or latex. Plastic is stiff, which makes it uncomfortable for many to strike, and it’s also the least durable option. Rubber bladders are a good middle ground: they are comfortable, durable and generally affordable. The best bladders are latex, thanks to their ease of striking, high durability and lightest possible weight for more speed and bounce.

How much you can expect to spend on a speed bag

A speed bag’s price is affected by everything from its components to whether it includes stands or mounts. Entry-level speed bags cost very little compared to their high-end counterparts; they start around $20 and go up to roughly $50. Better materials or an included mount make the difference between the entry range and the $50-to-$100 range. The highest-quality materials and an included mount can stretch the cost to $200 or more.

Speed bag FAQ

Do I need to wear boxing gloves to exercise with a speed bag?

A. It’s actually recommended that you not wear boxing gloves when training with a speed bag. Boxing gloves will weigh down your hands and arms, which will interfere with your rhythm and adversely affect how quickly you can strike the bag. If your speed bag isn’t made of the best materials, or you just don’t like striking it with bare hands, you can opt for a good hand wrap.

Are speed bags only a good exercise for boxers?

A. Everyone can benefit from training with a speed bag. The upper arms are constantly in a state of motion, which tones the muscles in use. The eyes and mind are improved by training the accuracy of your hand-eye coordination. Finally, as you move and shift around the speed bag and as your arms continue to whirl, your heart speeds up, which makes it a very effective cardio workout.

What’s the best speed bag to buy?

Top speed bag

Cleto Reyes Speed Bag

What you need to know: This is a top-quality, high-durability speed bag that’s built to take the hits day in and day out.

What you’ll love: The entire bag is hand-stitched.

What you should consider: You might need to play around with the inflation pressure to find a level of responsiveness that works for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top speed bag for the money

Meister SpeedKills Leather Speed Bag

What you need to know: This speed bag sacrifices no durability to lower its cost.

What you’ll love: It comes in three sizes so you can easily decrease your size, without changing construction or brand, as you improve with the speed bag.

What you should consider: Some reviewers noted that the small speed bag sometimes arrives out of shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

RDX Speed Ball Genuine Leather Punching Bag

What you need to know: Its leather is strong enough to last but soft enough to feel comfortable while you train.

What you’ll love: An included swivel mount makes it that much easier to get started.

What you should consider: There are some reports of the swivel mount getting stuck in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

