Which dress shoes for boys are best?

For back-to-school dances, weddings and other formal events, owning a pair of dress shoes can be incredibly useful for boys. Dress shoes for boys come in a variety of styles, are sold at drastically different price points and are offered by dozens of different brands. With such a variety and with each boy having a different taste, finding the right pair of dress shoes can be a difficult decision. However, there are several high-quality options that are worth keeping in mind when choosing.

What to know before you buy dress shoes for boys

Type of dress shoe

Even for younger boys, there are still several different types of dress shoes to choose from. The most common option is Oxfords, which have a clean, minimalist design with front laces and a low heel. Derbys are very similar but offer a less formal look and have a wider base. Loafers have no laces and serve as slip-on dress shoes. Monk straps usually have a buckle or strap on the front but also lack laces.

Materials used in the shoe

Much like other shoes, there are different materials used to make dress shoes for boys. The most common material is leather with a hybrid or rubber sole. However, several dress shoes use canvas for a more texture style look while others use plastic or vinyl fake leather to create a more affordable option.

Shoe construction type

Shoe construction regards how the sole is attached to the top half of the shoe. The three basic types are Goodyear welting, Blake stitch and cemented. Goodyear welting and Blake stitch are fairly similar with the sole being stitched onto the shoe by hand or machine, usually resulting in a sturdier and more secure bottom. Cemented construction type relies on a strong adhesive to keep the sole attached to the rest of the shoe. This results in a less expensive but also less secure dress shoe.

Toe design

Another major choice to make for a pair of dress shoes is the top style. Some have a line of stitching making the toe have a cap style to it while others are completely plain. Others have wingtip designs that give a bigger flourish to the shoes.

How much you can expect to spend on dress shoes for boys

Most dress shoes for boys are slightly cheaper than men’s dress shoes and cost between $30-$60. Some higher-quality options will cost more than this.

What’s the best boys’ dress shoe to buy?

Top dress shoes for boys

Florsheim Kids Boy’s Reveal Cap Toe Ox Jr.

What you need to know: This is a classic-looking Oxford dress shoe designed specifically for boys and young teenagers.

What you’ll love: These dress shoes are made of 100% leather and have a memory foam insole that adds comfort for the user. The dress shoes also come in multiple different colors and sizes that will fit young children and big kids alike.

What you should consider: For the smaller sizes especially, the shoes are not as true to size and may require multiple tries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dress shoes for boys for the money

Timatego Toddler Oxford shoes

What you need to know: These are high-quality and affordable Oxford dress shoes made for toddlers and other very young boys.

What you’ll love: The dress shoes have wingtip toe designs for added style. The dress shoes also have soft, nonslip bottoms to help the kids move around easier. The shoes come in three different colors.

What you should consider: The shoe sizes cut off very early with the design only made for very young kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bruno Marc Boy’s Prince-K Classic Oxfords Dress Shoes

What you need to know: This is a stylish boy’s dress shoe made by a well-known name in men’s apparel.

What you’ll love: The shoes come in multiple different colors for added variety and basic designs with some having cap toes and others having wingtips. The shoes also have a wooden heel which stands out.

What you should consider: The dress shoes are made of 100% polyurethane which is a lower quality material than leather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Deer Stags Ace Dress Wing-Tip Dress Comfort Oxford

What you need to know: This is a stylish-looking dress shoe with a wingtip design and a wide size chart.

What you’ll love: The shoes come in both black and brown to fit the style of any outfit. The dress shoes also have a padded footbed for added comfort.

What you should consider: The faux leather and inconsistent sizing for younger users lower the overall quality of the shoe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kenneth Cole Little Boys Michael Slick Dress Shoes

What you need to know: This is a high-quality dress shoe from a well-known brand built to work with kids of all sizes.

What you’ll love: The navy color makes the shoes stand out in comparison to many others. The padded inner cushion helps add comfort without sacrificing style.

What you should consider: The cemented construction type may lead to the dress shoes being more susceptible to falling apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sperry Kids Boy’s Caspian III

What you need to know: This is a stylish and unique pair of dress shoes with an interesting color and design.

What you’ll love: The dress shoes have a genuine leather exterior which will add durability and style. The round closed toe will also allow for more comfort when being worn.

What you should consider: The brown textured style of the shoe may make them less appropriate for extremely formal events.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Florsheim Kids Boy’s Jasper Venetian Jr.

What you need to know: This is a high quality loafer dress shoe designed in a wide variety of sizes.

What you’ll love: The dress shoe is made of 100% leather with a stitched moccasin toe for comfort and style. The inner lining is a soft Suedetec for the most comfortable in a dress shoe on the market.

What you should consider: The measurements may not be fully true to size making it especially hard considering there are no laces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

