Best golf balls for beginners

Cleaning your golf balls can help ensure no dirt or grass ruins a swing and can also help the balls last longer without major structural damage.

Which golf balls are best for beginners?

Golf is a classic game that is rapidly growing in popularity. With so many new players, learning the game has never been easier as guides, driving ranges and affordable sets of golf clubs are available everywhere. However, golf can still be an extremely expensive game considering all of the clubs, shoes, gloves and balls a new player needs. Golf balls are one area where several affordable options exist. Knowing which to choose can be a difficult task. With several major names in the golfing world offering affordable balls, slight differences can make or break a decision.

Features to consider in golf balls for beginners

Before buying a pack of golf balls, knowing what types there are and what features to consider can help make the decision easier.

Types of golf balls

The first and perhaps most important factor in choosing a golf ball is what type of ball to get. While all balls have a similar shape, construction and uniform size, the number of layers inside can make a difference. On the more affordable end are two-layer balls. With an outer layer and an inner filled with rubber or similar material, it is a basic ball with solid distance. Golf balls go up in quality all the way to a five-layer ball, which is used by some professionals and can cost the most.

Distance

One of the most important factors in a golf ball is the distance it travels. While all golf balls will travel relatively far if hit properly, beginners may need a ball with a little extra give that can go 10 to 15 yards further on a good swing. Golf balls with a thin outer cover and a thick interior usually go further than balls with thicker outer covers.

Feel

Feel is perhaps the hardest feature of a golf ball to pin down. Feel is about the feedback a ball gives a player after being hit. Some are more forgiving and give solid feedback from the clubface on more swings, while other balls offer much less. Balls with lower compression are softer and provide more forgiveness to newer players. High-compression balls require stronger, faster swings to result in the same level of feedback.

Spin

Controlling the backspin on a golf ball is the best way to ensure the ball goes where it is intended to go. Some golf balls spin slightly better than others, providing more lift and height on a drive. Others have lower spin rates, meaning the ball will be lower but may have more distance and rolling power. Knowing what balance is right for a new player will help make the decision much easier.

Golf ball cover material

The two major types of golf ball covers are made of Surlyn and Urethane. Surlyn balls may be less expensive because they are no longer used in tour-level games anymore, but Urethane is softer and can offer a better feel to players.

Best golf balls for beginners

Best of the best golf ball for beginners

Callaway 2021 Supersoft Golf Balls

What you need to know: This is one of the most popular golf balls across skill levels that offers great distance and feel for an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The High-Speed Compression Core helps provide a great feel while still giving solid lift and low spin for an all-around good ball.

What you should consider: For players that want higher compression for harder hit balls, these will not be a good fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best bang for your buck golf ball for beginners

TaylorMade Distance Plus Golf Balls

What you need to know: This is a quality golf ball from a trusted brand that costs less than $15 per dozen on Amazon.

What you’ll love: The balls offer max distance swings, which can be particularly good off the tee using a driver. They’re made with a react core for higher speed balls off the swing.

What you should consider: It lacks a solid feel, with most users reporting a harder ball at only two layers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Honorable mentions

Wilson Staff 2020 Duo Soft+ Golf Balls

What you need to know: This is an incredibly soft golf ball with low compression and an affordable price for new golfers.

What you’ll love: It offers some of the longest distance for a soft ball, alongside solid spin for easy control over an entire course.

What you should consider: For golfers with faster, harder swings, the distance may still not be comparable to more expensive offerings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Titleist TruFeel Golf Balls

What you need to know: This is another two-layer ball with low compression and a solid feel that works for every level of the game.

What you’ll love: With an aerodynamic design and low compression, a player can have a mix of good distance and solid control without having to compromise heavily on either side.

What you should consider: Some users report inconsistency with distance on swings, while others report a lack of durability, with the balls scratching or cutting easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

2021 Callaway Warbird Golf Balls

What you need to know: This is a high-quality ball at an affordable price that offers maximum distance for any golfer regardless of skill level.

What you’ll love: The HEX Aerodynamics help significantly reduce drag, increase speed and maintain height for longer than any other ball at its price.

What you should consider: Unlike many other golf balls in the price range, they are not very soft, offering the user less give on the swing and less responsive feedback.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.