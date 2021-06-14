Pennsylvania hunting licenses go on sale for the 2021-22 season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hunting and furtaker licenses for the 2021-22 season are set to go on sale Monday as the new license year is set to begin on July first.

General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost around $21 for Pennsylvania residents and $102 for non-residents.

Those 65 and older can purchase a one-year license for $14 or a lifetime license for about $52.

A complete list of licensing requirements can be found by clicking here.

The new license year begins July first with additional hunting says offered on three Sundays — November 14, 21 and 28.

This year, they will be open not only for deer and bear but other species in season minus turkeys and migratory birds.