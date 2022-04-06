Which budget snowboard bindings are best?

There are three basic pieces of snowboarding equipment you need in order to hit the slopes: the board, the boots and the bindings. People put a lot of thought into choosing a snowboard based on their skill level, style of riding and even the board’s graphics. The boots are also a big decision based on fit, comfort and riding style.

Bindings are often an afterthought, even though they’re essential for connecting boots to board. If you’re in the market for budget snowboard bindings, these Salomon Rhythm Men’s Snowboard Bindings are a great option. They’re designed by snowboarders to give riders a solid connection to their board.

What to know before you buy budget snowboard bindings

Different bindings work well for different riding styles, just like choosing your board and boots.

Freestyle

Freestyle riders spend their time in the park, often performing tricks. They play in the halfpipe, go off jumps and grind along rails. This riding style calls for more flexible boots and bindings, which can give more spring in the jumps and help cushion the landings.

Freeride

Freeride boarders enjoy both speed and challenging terrain. They need an instant response from their board, which they get from stiffer boots and bindings.

All-mountain

All-mountain riders split the difference between freestyle and freeride. They’ll go anywhere and try anything, so their bindings fall in between the extremes of freestyle and freeride. They’re not too soft or too stiff.

Budget-friendly equipment

If you’re looking for budget-friendly equipment, most all-mountain equipment falls into a more affordable price range. Dedicated freestyle and freeride equipment is for more advanced riders and often comes at a higher price.

Beginners or just casual boarders will be able to find affordable all-mountain boards, boots and bindings. With this type of equipment, you should be able to go anywhere on the mountain. However, you. may not be able to perform at the same high levels as advanced riders with this generalized equipment.

What to look for in quality budget snowboard bindings

First, you’ll need bindings that fit your boots. Check the manufacturer’s sizing chart for information on what kind of bindings you’ll need. Next, make sure your bindings will attach to your board. The baseplate of your binding will attach, or bolt, to your board in different bolt patterns depending on the manufacturer. You’ll want to make sure the bolt pattern on your board accommodates the bolts on your binding.

You’ll most likely choose between one of three binding types:

Strap bindings are the most common binding. These bindings feature a fixed highback and straps that ratchet down across the top of the boot. These bindings prioritize performance and control at the expense of convenience, as strapping the boots into the bindings can be awkward and time-consuming, especially with gloves on.

are the most common binding. These bindings feature a fixed highback and straps that ratchet down across the top of the boot. These bindings prioritize performance and control at the expense of convenience, as strapping the boots into the bindings can be awkward and time-consuming, especially with gloves on. Speed-entry/rear-entry bindings use a highback that folds back for easy access, letting you step into the binding and strap it down easily. They are usually heavier than strap bindings and less performance-oriented.

use a highback that folds back for easy access, letting you step into the binding and strap it down easily. They are usually heavier than strap bindings and less performance-oriented. You may also come across step-in bindings, which click in the same way as you would with skis. These are rare on snowboards, and you probably won’t find them in the budget category.

How much you can expect to spend on budget snowboard bindings

Budget snowboard bindings for adults start at around $90. Mid-level bindings go for around $150-$250, and higher-end bindings for more advanced riders can cost up to $600 and more.

Budget snowboard bindings FAQ

How do I fit boots and bindings?

A. First, find a pair of comfortable snowboarding boots that fit well. Next, find a binding that grips the boot securely. You should still be able to flex your boot when it’s in the binding, but it shouldn’t shift or wobble. There shouldn’t be a lot of excess strap dangling from the binding, and the boot shouldn’t extend over the binding too far.

Should female snowboarders wear women’s bindings?

A. Manufacturers do make bindings meant specifically for women. However, every foot is different, and your goal should be to find the binding that best fits your boot. Whether that’s a men’s binding or a women’s binding really depends on your foot.

What are the best budget snowboard bindings to buy?

Top budget snowboard bindings

Salomon Rhythm Men’s Snowboard Bindings

What you need to know: These mid-stiffness, rear entry bindings are priced just at the border between budget and mid-level.

What you’ll love: Although labeled on Amazon as a men’s binding, Salomon also classifies their binding as unisex. Installation is easy with the included hardware, and it comes in nine different colors.

What you should consider: The price is on the higher side for budget snowboard bindings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top budget snowboard bindings for the money

Salomon Pact Men’s Snowboard Bindings

What you need to know: It’s hard to find a better price for a solid all-mountain snowboard binding.

What you’ll love: The binding uses a zone baseplate pattern that works with most boards. And the adjustable forward lean and medium flex makes this a nice all-around board for a mix of riding styles.

What you should consider: Most reviewers said that you get what you pay for with this binding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

System LUX Women’s Rear-Entry Flow Style Snowboard Bindings

What you need to know: These quality snowboard bindings for women are a great value for the price.

What you’ll love: The rear-entry style bindings make them easy to put on and off. It has forward lean and sliding strap adjustments, which you can fine-tune to your boot and riding style. The high-density dampening pads at the heel and toe reduce chatter and shock while giving a cushioned ride.

What you should consider: The binding hole pattern is suitable for most boards but often won’t fit in non-channel style Burton boards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Michael Ray writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.