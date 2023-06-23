BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

THE BEST TIME TO BUY COOKWARE IS NOW

To get the job done, it’s best to have the best tools. This axiom holds true in all areas of life, including the kitchen. The way material conducts heat has a tremendous impact on how well your meal turns out when cooking.

However, as desirable as the top offerings are, the cost of quality cookware can be prohibitive. That’s why it’s important to take advantage of the Le Creuset Summer Cookware sale where, you can save up to 35% on selected Le Creuset cookware now through July 15.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT LE CREUSET’S SUMMER COOKWARE SAVINGS EVENT

It’s not a fluke or a viral TikTok that has made Le Creuset so popular. It’s nearly 100 years of producing quality cookware that’s made even more appealing with a hefty dose of creativity and originality. The flagship design is a highly durable, chip-resistant enameled cast iron that comes in a variety of colors. Recently, Le Creuset released a new line of cookware in a beautiful shallot color for spring 2023.

But the company manufactures more than high-end enameled cookware. You can purchase stainless steel products, toughened nonstick items and more. During Le Creuset’s summer sales event, you can save money for nearly an entire month — now through July 15. And the discounts dip as low as 35%. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your kitchen cookware, now is an ideal time to stock up on your favorite Le Creuset items.

BEST BUYS FROM LE CREUSET’S SUMMER COOKWARE SAVINGS EVENT

Le Creuset Stockpot

The Le Creuset stockpot is available in 8-quart, 10-quart, 16-quart and 20-quart options and comes in over a dozen colors. It’s a tall, durable, enamel-on-steel stockpot that gives you fast, even heating for precision cooking. It’s also excellent at heat retention, so you can keep foods and liquids warm for extended periods.

Sold by Le Creuset

Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Pro 3-Piece Cookware Set

Le Creuset’s Toughened Nonstick Pro cookware makes cooking a breeze. It has a triple-reinforced coating that wipes clean without effort, and it’s dishwasher-safe. This set comes with a fry pan, a saute pan and a glass lid.

Sold by Le Creuset

Le Creuset Nonstick Stainless Steel Saucier Pan

If you’re looking for a saucier pan, this is a top choice. Not only does it have a beautiful mirror polish that contains lightweight titanium to resist scorching, but this model is available at $64 off. The three-ring lid features stabilizers for a tight fit and a built-in steam vent to prevent overflow.

Sold by Le Creuset

Le Creuset Signature Stainless Steel 5-Piece Cookware Set

If you love Le Creuset’s stainless steel offerings, don’t stop with just the saucier pan. Consider this five-piece cookware set that’s on sale for $192 off. You get a 10-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 7-quart stockpot and two lids.

Sold by Le Creuset

Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Pro Crepe Pan

If you crave crepes, this pan is a must-have. It’s made with Le Creuset’s toughened nonstick coating that features a texture that promotes browning, yet wipes easily clean. It works with all cooktops and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

Sold by Le Creuset

Le Creuset Signature Stainless Steel 2-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set

For those who just want to up their frying game, this two-piece collection lets you do exactly that. The 8-inch and 10-inch pans are manufactured to deliver superior heat distribution while resisting scorching and other discolorations. They have stay-cool handles and precision-pour rims for safety and convenience.

Sold by Le Creuset

Le Creuset Stainless Steel 3-Piece Colander Set

If you enjoy snacking on fruits or vegetables, a colander is essential in your kitchen. This set of three includes a 1.5-quart, a 3-quart and a 3.8-quart model that stack inside each other for easy storage. The set features a stylish design that is safe for dishwashers and metal utensils.

Sold by Le Creuset

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.