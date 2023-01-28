BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What are the best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts?

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to pick out a thoughtful gift for your significant other, BFF or favorite family member, because this sweet holiday isn’t just for couples anymore. This year, instead of a cliche giant teddy bear or a bouquet of roses that definitely came from the grocery store, opt for a unique present that might better demonstrate your appreciation. Whether you’re looking for non-romantic ideas or a gift that your partner won’t roll their eyes at, think outside the chocolate box with these nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts.

How to choose a Valentine’s Day gift

Consider your relationship

Selecting a Valentine’s Day gift often feels like a tricky endeavor. For instance, the gift you give to a person you’ve been married to for 25 years looks very different from the gift you give to your girlfriend of six months. You don’t want to be too dull and not truly show your significant other how you feel, but you also don’t want to go too romantic only to receive a teddy bear in return. And then there are also Galentine’s Day gifts for the friends who have been there with you through highs and lows.

The good news is that Valentine’s Day gifts don’t have to be overly complicated. The first step is considering the type and length of the relationship and choosing something that matches the commitment. Just give from your heart, and don’t worry about what you’re getting in return.

Consider their interests

To make gift giving even less complicated, consider their interests. About 250 million roses are given on Valentine’s Day, but flowers don’t always make a person feel special. What does make someone feel seen and loved is receiving a gift tailored to them. For example, consider a Kindle if they love to read or a perfume gift set if they enjoy mixing fragrances.

Think outside the chocolate box

To truly score a homerun this Valentine’s Day, think outside the chocolate box. Imagine your partner’s surprise when they get a Bluetooth speaker or guitar (and maybe some lessons) instead of a card and a heart-shaped box of chocolates. If you’ve got heart eyes for someone, make sure they know exactly how you feel with a unique, tailored gift.

Best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts

Kindle Oasis

Give the gift of effortless reading anywhere, anytime. Since it’s waterproof, the Kindle Oasis is ideal for relaxing in the bath or poolside on vacation. It also has a generous 7-inch display with adjustable light that’s easy on the eyes. Plus, actual buttons make this Kindle simple to operate for any person. Sold by Amazon

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine

While anything in a heart shape is slightly corny for Valentine’s Day, the usefulness of a waffle maker completely outshines the banality. The mini size is perfect for apartments, dorm rooms or preparing his-and-her waffles, and it’s convenient to take on the go. Clean-up is also a breeze, thanks to the dual nonstick surface. Sold by Amazon

Fossil Men’s Minimalist Stainless Steel Slim Casual Watch

Class up any outfit with this black, stainless steel watch that steps slightly outside the chocolate box, but remains a perfect Valentine’s gift. It’s water-resistant up to 100 feet, allowing it to easily withstand accidental splashes or brief immersion. As a bonus, the band is made of genuine leather and is interchangeable with other 22mm Fossil watches. Sold by Amazon

Laneige Berries n’ Choco Kisses Lip Sleeping Mask Set

Give the gift of chocolate and berries in a nontraditional form for sweet dreams and even sweeter kisses. Laneige’s cult-favorite lip sleeping mask comes in this perfect duo of flavors that just screams Valentine’s Day. It’s also free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates SLS and SLES and formaldehydes. Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

“The Adventure Challenge” Couples Edition

Use this exciting Valentine’s Day gift together to add spontaneity and romance to any relationship. Included are 50 creative scratch-off date challenges, such as baking an apple pie blindfolded or painting a canvas. Don’t forget to take a picture and journal in the provided spaces. Sold by Amazon

Nostalgia 6-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Pot Set

Fondue is fun together or with family and friends. What’s convenient about this electric fondue pot is the adjustable temperature control to maintain the ideal heat level and a long cord, so it can be taken anywhere. The set also comes with six color-coded dipping forks. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Cards Against Humanity

Add laughter and entertainment to any relationship by gifting a party game for those above 17 years old. In this card game, players compete to outdo each other by selecting the funniest or most outrageous white answer card. Included are 500 white cards and 100 black cards. Sold by Amazon

Craft A Brew Beer-Making Kit

If your loved one enjoys craft beer, consider this unique beer-making kit. Any beer lover can be a beer brewer with the right supplies, including an American pale ale recipe kit, glass carboy, transfer tubing, a guide to craft brewing and more essentials. Sold by Amazon

Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds

These truly wireless earbuds are engineered with industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts. Plus, they’re rated IPX4, which is sweat- and water-resistant for accidental splashes. Sold by Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

For those who love hair and hate frizz, consider this bestselling hot air brush that blow-dries, volumizes and styles in one step. The brand’s advanced ionic technology delivers 30% less frizz than other comparable models. Sold by Amazon

Callaway 300 Pro Slope Laser Golf Rangefinder

With precise slope measurement, this accurate rangefinder calculates the slope-adjusted distance based on elevation changes and the angle of the incline or decline. It’s also equipped with 6x magnification. Sold by Amazon

Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-in-One Virtual Reality Headset

This powerful, all-in-one virtual reality headset provides the ultimate freedom to roam a new universe of experiences and possibilities. With 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback, it makes the virtual worlds feel real. Sold by Amazon

