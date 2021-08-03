Best collectible trading card album

Remember that your trading card album is designed to protect the cards inside from inadvertent damage, but is not a security system. If you take your cards to local or regional gaming events, be sure to keep an eye on your belongings.

Which trading card album is best?

Whether you collect sports cards, cards for trading card games or anything else, you need a safe way to store your valuable cards to prevent damage and allow for easy viewing.

The Vault X Premium eXo-Tec Zip Binder is our top choice for a trading card album since it provides a secure storage solution no matter what kind of cards you collect. It also holds 360 individual cards, so it is a good album if you have a large or steadily growing collection.

What to know before you buy a trading card album

Transportation

There are trading card album pages that load cards from the top and pages that load cards from the side. If you just need to store cards in an album that will sit on a shelf, you might be able to opt for less-expensive top-loading plastic pages that you can add to a cheap three-ring binder.

However, if you plan to carry an album of trading cards with you to local or regional events, it is important to keep your cards stored securely. Even if a side-loading album is turned upside down and shaken, the cards will not fall out.

Collection

Not all trading card albums have slots of the same size. You need to be sure that your cards can fit comfortably in your album. Many users would just be collecting and storing one type of card size, but if you plan to collect cards of more than one size you need an album that could fit everything you have.

For example, Pokémon and Magic The Gathering cards are both larger in scale than Yu-Gi-Oh! and Cardfight!! Vanguard cards. Baseball cards and other sports cards have no uniform rules about sizing. If you collect historical cards, they may not have adhered to the same sizing standards as the currently produced cards. There is a degree of variation when it comes to trading cards, so be sure to double-check before purchasing a card storage album.

Do you need protective sleeves?

Again, we should consider the space that a card takes up. Even if an album’s slots are sized to fit trading cards of any scale, you have to consider how much space individual protective sleeves will take up. Before purchasing a trading card album, be sure that any sleeved cards you have would fit safely without the edges having pressure or being bent.

What to look for in a quality trading card album

Number of cards an album can store

Are you using your album to store your favorite, most valuable cards? Maybe you need enough space for an entire set release if you are a completionist? Perhaps you need something small and portable to take with you to a local card shop?

Depending on what you want in a storage solution, a quality album will either be compact or expansive. If you are trying to store many cards, having more space is generally going to be better. If you need a portable trade binder, anything that fits in your bag and does not take up much extra space is going to work best.

Safety and durability of an album

A high-quality trading card album keeps your cards safe and secure, with no chance of anything falling out or shifting around in a way that might scuff, damage or decrease the value of the cards. Consider not only the way that cards are inserted into an album page but also the way you seal shut your album.

Good albums stay closed without crushing the cards inside. It should also be able to withstand general falls and pressure. If you place something on top of an album or accidentally drop it on the ground, you want the cards inside to be unharmed. After all, protection is the whole purpose of carrying cards in a storage device.

The visual appeal of an album

Trading card albums can be simple and sleek, adaptable for any use. But they can also be personal. A plain album allows users to decorate it or customize the album. There are also pre-existing trading card albums themed to match your collection.

If you are a basketball card collector, you might consider a themed album specifically for your favorite sport. If you are a Pokémon fan, you may want a branded Pokémon album, decorated with your favorite Pokémon. You can objectively determine the best quality trading card albums, but sometimes the best product for you is whatever you love.

How much you can expect to spend on a trading card album

Depending on the number of cards you need to store and the brand you prefer, expect to spend $10-$45 on a decent trading card storage solution. If you don’t mind plain-looking albums, it will be less expensive to store all of your collectibles.

Trading card album FAQ

Why should album sleeves have acid-free plastic, non-PVC material?

A. The concept of trading card storage items being “acid-free” was popularized in the ’90s. Almost all trading card sleeves you find now will be acid-free, but companies usually clearly state that just to put you at ease. PVC, or polyvinyl chloride, is a commonly used plastic for industrial purposes. However, the chemical softening that helps PVC be so flexible and useful as a material can leach out into surrounding objects, including your cards. You want your album to have acid-free and non-PVC materials to prevent potential chemical damages.

Can a trading card album be too big?

A. While there is no maximum size for your collection, it can be easier to manage a large collection by organizing it into multiple albums or boxes. There is no perfect size album. Whatever works best for you is what you should use. If you plan to sit and look through the album, you may want something lightweight even when filled with many cards.

What’s the best trading card album to buy?

Top trading card album

Vault X Premium eXo-Tec Zip Binder

What you need to know: This binder has a large capacity and is very secure, perfect for protecting your valuable cards from harm.

What you’ll love: The covers and each page have additional lightweight padding layers built-in. It is a side-loading album for 360 cards that should fit all standard trading card sizes, even if they are in individual protective sleeves. In addition to the orientation of the card-loading being safer, the zipper keeps the album entirely secured. Cards can’t spill out in transit.

What you should consider: This is a pricier option than other binders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top trading card album for the money

Vault X Binder

What you need to know: This is an affordable album that is the perfect size for easy travel and transport.

What you’ll love: It is a side-loading binder, compatible with standard trading card sizes (even in protective sleeves) and smaller. It is lightweight and not bulky, so it is perfect as a little trade binder to bring to local meet-ups. It holds 160 cards for a low price.

What you should consider: The front cover is secured with an elastic strap, but it may get stretched out easily. Try gently sliding the elastic to the side instead of pulling on it to open the binder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CardGuard Trading Card Pro-Folio

What you need to know: This album holds a whopping 360 cards for a very affordable price.

What you’ll love: The cover is rigid to protect the cards on the outer edges from sustaining damage if the album bumps around. It fits standard trading card sizes and below. You can store hundreds of cards.

What you should consider: Some collectors found that the elastic band securing the cover was too tight, which could damage some cards. A possible solution is carefully stretching out the band to be sure it fits securely without squeezing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.