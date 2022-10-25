Which Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop is best?

Hunter x Hunter is an incredibly popular anime series in both North America and internationally. It follows the story of Gon Freecss, a young boy who has dreams of becoming a professional hunter of paranormal creatures and hidden treasures. His inspiration comes from his long lost father, a world-renowned hunter himself, who disappeared when he was young. Freecss goes on a journey to learn the ways of the profession in the hopes of reconnecting with his dad.

As one of the most popular anime series of all time, it’s no surprise that Hunter x Hunter has caught the attention of the designers at Funko Pop. The company’s signature bobblehead-style vinyl figurines have created some truly special toys from this beloved series. The best Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop is the Gon Freecss Jajank toy that shows the main character in his signature green outfit holding a fireball.

What to know before you buy a Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop

Manga vs. anime

Before buying a Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop, it’s important to understand what the show actually is. Manga are graphic novels created in Japan. Think of them like comic books or illustrated cartoons. Hunter x Hunter started off as a manga in 1998 and, like many similar stories, was adapted into an anime years later. Anime are the television versions of manga. They take the same story, characters and plots and turn them into a lively, brightly colored tv series. The Hunter x Hunter manga has spawned hundreds of episodes including feature films, video games and even musicals.

Characters

The main character of Hunter x Hunter is named Gon Freecss. The story follows this young boy on his journey to discover fellow hunters and, hopefully, his long lost father. Luckily, Freecss has superhuman senses which help him along the way. Of course, Freecss is not alone and can often be seen with Killua Zoldyck, another young boy who trains alongside him as they learn the practice of hunting. There’s also Leorio Paradinight and Kurapika who befriend Freecss, together, they take the Hunter Exam and learn what it means to be a professional seeker of mythical creatures.

Accessories

Many Funko Pop toys have additional accessories that add value and context to their toys. They can consist of backgrounds, weapons, bases and more. For example, the best Hunter x Hunter toy features Gon Freecss using a fireball to add a little something extra to this impressive looking character. Another Funko toy featuring Killua Zoldyck uses a background of lightning to show the danger the character is capable of. Leorio Paradinight includes a base the character stands on as a result of punching the ground and creating hole of green energy.

What to look for in a quality Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop

Special Edition

Funko Pop toys are unique for many reasons. They’ve become highly collectible due to their interesting designs featuring different looks from the characters they represent. These are considered special editions. In their Hunter x Hunter collection, Funko Pop gives Gon Freecss two different outfits. His main outfit is the one he’s seen wearing most often in the anime, a vibrant green suit with red highlights and matching green boots. There’s also a special edition alternate outfit that shows Freecss in a fighting stance with a white tank top, green shorts and green boots.

Package cases

Many people consider Funko Pop toys collectors items. Like many other collectables, protecting the integrity of the case is very important. Die-hard Funko Pop collectors won’t open their toys, and instead will keep them on display in their original packaging. High quality Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop toys will come with an extra case for the packaging. This way you don’t have to worry about damaging the original packaging because the package itself is protected. This is usually done using a plastic case that is specifically designed to fit snugly around the Funko Pop case.

Lowest numbers

For collectors of Funko Pop toys, numbers matter. Like any collectible, typically lower production numbers mean higher values. If you have the very first Gon Freecss toy out of many hundreds made, it will without a doubt be considered more valuable than others. The Funko Pop numbering system can be a little confusing. Each toy is designated by its category, franchise and place in the production line. But, the numbers can appear out of order because, for example, there was a limited time collection released in the middle of the initial collection. Just remember this, the lower the number, the higher the value.

How much you can expect to spend on Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop

Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop figurines cost from $18-$30.

Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop FAQ

How many Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop toys are there?

A. There are currently six different Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop toys. They consist of two different versions of Gon Freecss, the standard version and a special edition, as well as Killua Zoldyck, Leorio Paradinight, Kurapika and Hisoka.

How do you spot a fake Funko Pop toy?

A. Fake Funko Pop toys are sold from around the world and are becoming more and more common. The easiest way to avoid this is by purchasing directly from the Funko Pop website. You can also find their official page on Amazon which may have more variety to choose from. If you’re unsure, double-check the box artwork against the official box artwork on their website. If there are any inconsistencies, avoid that seller.

What’s the best Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop to buy?

Top Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop

Gon Freecss Jajank

What you need to know: This is the most popular and widely available Hunter x Hunter figure because it features the star of the series Gon Freecss.

What you’ll love: Freecss is wearing his trademark green outfit and matching green boots. He’s shown in a fighter’s stance holding a golden yellow fireball and standing 3 Â¾-inches tall.

What you should consider: This figure does not have Freecss standing on any sort of platform.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop for the money

Killua Zoldyck Multicolor

What you need to know: Even though he is a secondary character, Killua Zoldyck’s Funko Pop figurine shows a surprising amount of detail and creativity.

What you’ll love: Zoldyck is wearing a casual t-shirt, gym shorts and tennis shoes with his white anime-style hair jutting in all directions. Behind him is a wall of nearly transparent blue lightning.

What you should consider: The lightning is connected to the base and cannot be removed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kurapika Multicolor

What you need to know: Kurapika is one of the strongest hunters in the series and his Funko Pop shows him holding his weapon of choice.

What you’ll love: With brass knuckles and a chair surrounding his body, Kurapika’s figure is shown as a fierce hunter. He has long blonde hair and wears his purple jumpsuit with gold lining and purple slippers.

What you should consider: Kurapika does not include a base or background with his toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

