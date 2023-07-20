What are some good games to play outside?

A sunny day brings the desire to leave the confines of home and head for the outdoors, whether you head to a park, the beach or your backyard. Before you go, consider broadening your gaming palate further than football and flying discs. There’s nothing wrong with these activities, but here are some other suggestions to keep you busy having fun and enjoying the outdoors for hours.

Connect 4

In this strategy game, two players take turns inserting alternately colored coins into the frame. To win, a player must get four coins in a row either horizontally, vertically or diagonally. The game is ultra-simple yet enjoyable. There’s nothing like a giant game of Connect 4 to bring out your inner child. It’s not farfetched to find this classic game on outdoor patios of sports bars. It’s also easy to set up in your front yard, backyard or to take it with you to your nearest park.

Jenga

This classic tabletop game adapted for the outdoors challenges you and your friends’ ability to concentrate. In it, you pull rectangular wooden pieces stacked in threes on top of each other and place them on top of the column. You don’t want to be the person who tips it over. If you do, you hear a collective “Jenga” as you wallow in your defeat.

Dominoes

Who says you have to sit at a table to play dominoes? Move your next fierce game over to the lawn, and bust out these 7-inchers. It’s still the same strategy as the tabletop version, but it requires more movement.

Horseshoe toss

A quintessential game that makes you reminisce about county fairs. This all-rubber horseshoe set is perfect for any backyard party. The set comes with two stakes, or you can set up the flat-bottom poles in the absence of grass or sand.

Ring toss

The cousin of the horseshoe toss is a proven favorite. This classic game’s giant version comes with a convenient carrying case and easy to set up anywhere. Players divide into two teams and take turns tossing the rubberized rings on the dowels. One set of dowels is worth one point and the other set is worth three. The first team to get to 15 points wins.

Bocce ball

Bocce ball is the go-to game for a family gathering or picnic and is ideal for the park or the lawn. Simply break out into two teams, and roll the four bocce balls towards the jack without displacing it.

Cornhole toss

Set up the sturdy cornhole boards and get to tossing the eight all-weather regulation bean bags. Few games are as popular and versatile for any occasion, from tailgates to cookouts to backyard parties. Choose from plastic, wooden or fabric materials and various designs to show your style.

Best outdoor games for adults

Yard Games Giant 4 Connect in a Row

This two-and-half foot-tall game is easy to set up outdoors. It has a giant wooden board measuring 31 by 23 inches and features premium wood and a natural finish. The 42 solid plastic coins, 21 each in red and blue, are kept in a durable nylon case.

Giantville Giant Tumbling Timber Toy

Each of the blocks comprises 100% pine wood and measures 6.4 by 2.1 by 1.2 inches. The blocks have numbers to let players customize the game to their own rules and it comes with a carrying case..

Champion Sports Indoor/Outdoor Horseshoe Set

The rubber and lightweight horseshoes are much easier to throw and aim than the metal horseshoes. The four horseshoes come in bright colors, and the two rubber mats with bright yellow center pegs are sturdy and easy to see for players.

Yard Games Ring Toss Game Premium Set

Using the six soft-touch tossing rings in blue and red, players attempt to toss each at the targets and rack up more points than the other team. The rings are usable for playing catch after the game. The set comes with a durable carrying case for portability and easy setup and dismantling.

Trademark Games Bocce Ball Set

These bocce balls use poly-resin material to ensure durability over their lifespan and are ready for play on grass, dirt or sand. The set comes with four green and four red balls with two different scoring patterns.

GoSports Classic Cornhole Set

Choose between designs such as the American flag, football, and wood for your boards. The set includes eight bean bags, four red and four blue, and a travel case.

