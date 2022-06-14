Which Batman plush is best?

The world’s greatest detective and caped crusader might have an intimidating presence to supervillains, but in plush toy form, Batman isn’t easily able to frighten anyone. Of course, there are tons of different styles and other characters from DC stories to consider when looking for a plush.

If you want the best Batman plush for collectors and super fans, the YuMe Batman 80th Anniversary Collector Plush is the top choice. With a cute design and three different styles, it appeals to kids and adults who love Batman.

What to know before you buy a Batman plush

Looking for more Batman stuff?

Batman plush toys are fun, but there’s much more available inspired by the Dark Knight if you don’t care about it being a plush toy specifically. Figures and collectibles of all kinds can be found to celebrate one of the most famous superheroes of all time.

Size

Large plush toys can be nice for kids to hug or cuddle, but a large plush could be difficult for small children to carry around or handle. If you want a Batman plush that can be attached to a backpack or keychain, a miniature plush doll might be the best choice. Smaller plush toys can be more convenient for travel, so consider the portability of a plush before you buy.

Gifts

If you’re looking for a Batman plush to give as a gift, consider the recipient. There are Batman plush toys that are better for children to play with, while some designs and styles are intended for adult fans and collectors. There are Batman plush toys intended for dogs or other pets to play with, so it’s possible to find a Batman plush toy suitable for anyone.

What to look for in a quality Batman plush

Softness

The plush material should be soft and squishy, especially if a kid will be using it. Consider the stuffing material for a larger plush doll before you buy; in a smaller Batman plush, it may be too difficult to tell the difference anyway. The best Batman plush toys have fabric that’s soft to the touch in addition to being squeezable.

Details

Many plush designs are highly stylized and omit details for a simplified and cute style. The problem is that there’s a fine line between exaggerating only the important and identifying details of a character and forgetting important aspects of the design. Depending on the details of the Batsuit that are most important to you, not all plush toys may represent Batman the way you want.

Collecting

Some Batman plush toys are part of larger plush collections and series. Quality options may be collectible plushes that are fun stand-alone items while also being part of a group. The benefit of starting a collection with a Batman plush is that Batman on his own doesn’t feel like an incomplete collection.

How much you can expect to spend on a Batman plush

Smaller Batman plush toys can be found for $10-$20. It may cost more if the plush is larger or has higher value as a collector’s item.

Batman plush FAQ

Are there plush toys for other DC characters?

A. There are tons of DC plush toys out there, but they vary greatly in quality. You might find some other iconic plush characters in blind box collections. If you’re looking for large plush toys of other DC superheroes, it’s tricky to find big plush of a suitable quality. Mini plush dolls for other characters such as Supergirl and Wonder Woman are out there. It’s generally easier to find action figures or statues of iconic DC comics characters than plush dolls.

What’s the most unusual Batman plush?

A. Batman suits or stylized depictions of the character in plush form can look pretty odd or unique. If you want a very brightly colored Batman plush (perhaps similar in style to the blue and gray suit worn by Adam West), it could be difficult to find. Probably one of the most unusual Batman plush designs is a doll that doubles as a little coin bank for safely storing money. Another unusual Batman plush is Gund’s Fuzzy Blue Batman, which is a classic stuffed bear dressed in a Batman costume.

What’s the best Batman plush to buy?

Top Batman plush

YuMe Batman 80th Anniversary Collector Plush

What you need to know: This anniversary collector’s plush comes in a simple but sleek display box for safe storage and shelf display.

What you’ll love: It’s available in three different Batsuits. The plush is highly stylized with a large head and overall cute appearance. The plush material is high quality and very soft.

What you should consider: It’s a bit on the expensive side; you might be able to find the plush for less from other sellers. Some customers reported that the box arrived damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Batman plush for the money

Toynk DC Comics Heroez Clipz Batman Collectible Mini Plush

What you need to know: This affordable and easily portable plush Batman clips right onto a keychain or bag so you can bring the Dark Knight with you anywhere.

What you’ll love: It measures about 4 inches in height. This plush has a Batsuit with gloves, utility belt, boots and cape. The small scale makes it good for travel or a stocking stuffer.

What you should consider: The plastic clip isn’t easily detachable or particularly sturdy, but the low price is hard to beat for a simple little decoration.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Franco Cuddle Pillow Buddy LEGO Batman

What you need to know: This large plush inspired by his design in “The Lego Batman Movie” is a fun plush for fans of Lego, Batman or both.

What you’ll love: It measures about 20 inches tall. The plush is soft and squishy polyester, easy for kids to hug. The surface can be spot-cleaned if needed. The plush is shaped similarly to a Lego minifigure, with the unique Lego hand shape and everything.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported receiving a damaged product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.