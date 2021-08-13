Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
BestReviews
Destination PA
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
Penn State Health doctors breakdown 3rd COVID vaccine dose
Video
Top Stories
Recent hot weather offers glimpse at Pa.’s future impacted by climate change
Video
Don’t Waste Your Money: Tax Refund Delays
Video
Hometown Heroes: Clipper Magazine back-to-school volunteers
Video
Census shows Lancaster County is growing, especially among Latinos
Video
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Penn State Health doctors breakdown 3rd COVID vaccine dose
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,082 new cases, 1,246,014 total as of August 13, 2021
Top Stories
FDA authorizes extra COVID vaccine dose for those with weak immune systems
Video
AG Shapiro and Mount Lebanon Police get 200 tons of pills off the streets
Major concert producers OK vaccine, testing requirements at their shows
Video
Pennsylvania researchers develop breath test to detect COVID
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Esports
Top Stories
Trinity promotes Jordan Hill to Director of Advancement and announces new athletic director
Gallery
Top Stories
Episode 17: Former Penn State QB Trace McSorley & Ravens Training Camp
Video
Experienced Carlisle Herd eyeing 2021 playoff run
Video
National Disc Golf Day: Where to play disc golf in Central Pa.
Steel-High Rollers begin quest for back-to-back state titles
Video
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Finding Hope Together
Back to School
Golf Card
Remarkable Women
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
At Home in Central PA
Karn’s Meal Deals
Karns Backyard BBQ
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Hometown Heroes: Clipper Magazine back-to-school volunteers
Video
Top Stories
We Salute You: Richard Herman
Video
We Salute You: Kenneth Fullom
Video
Hometown Hero: Yellow Breeches Creek restoration project
Family First Health holds block party to feature affordable care in Lebanon
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Whitaker Wednesdays
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Vibrant Living : Lancaster Recreation Commission
Video
Top Stories
Athletes and Hydration with Kid Eats
Video
Top Stories
Father & Daughter Attempt to Break Riding Record for National Roller Coaster Day
Video
Author Spotlight : Hannah Evans
Video
Fitness Tips with Mike Over
Video
Physical & Mental Health During the School Year with Capital M
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Theme Toys
Best billiard cue racks
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos