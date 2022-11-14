Which ‘Alien vs. Predator’ toy is best?

Since the release of the “Alien vs. Predator” crossover movie, action figures have been manufactured featuring the two terrifying aliens. The action figures have become increasingly popular among fans and collectors.

If you want to start a collection or just own a great piece of memorabilia, a top choice that’s great to start with is the NECA – Aliens vs. Predator 7″ Arachnoid.

What to know before you buy an ‘Alien vs. Predator’ toy

In 1979, the movie “Alien” featured a terrifying creature called a xenomorph. Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the sci-fi horror movie “Predator” in 1987, which featured a soldier-hunting alien as the titular character. The “Alien vs. Predator” movie features both of these creatures.

There are many toys from both the “Alien” and “Predator” franchises. The “Alien” franchise contained many movie sequels and prequels, while the “Predator” franchise featured four movies. In between, there were crossover movies, video games and comic books.

Scare factor

“Aliens vs. Predator,” or AVP, may be a sci-fi movie, but it is unsuitable for young children. The creatures from these movies are simply terrifying and could cause nightmares in sensitive children. The toys are usually quite detailed and authentic in appearance, and some may be unsuitable for youngsters. There are action figures from other franchises that may be better options for younger movie fans.

Play or display?

AVP movies are aimed at teenagers and adults, so it’s safe to assume that the toys are also aimed at these age groups. Some are geared more for display rather than imagination-fueled play. However, that doesn’t mean play is out of the question.

Toy or collectible

AVP toys make great collectibles. Some are part of a series and can be used for display. They can even accrue value and be sold at a later time. A collectible toy that you want to profit from needs to be cared for appropriately. They can be played with, but keep in mind that used toys do not hold their value like new ones.

What to look for in a quality ‘Alien vs. Predator’ toy

Articulation

Action figures are the most popular toy in the AVP franchise. Good action figures should have articulation points regardless of whether you want to use them for play or display. Points of articulation in an action figure allow you to create realistic action poses. The more points of articulation there are, the better and more varied the poses. A display AVP figure can be posed differently every day, and play figures with good articulation can act out terrific battles.

Detail

Using incredible painting and molding techniques, AVP toys tend to have excellent detailâ€”at least, they should have. Consider the price of the toy against the detail in the creature’s face, attire and any accessories it has before purchasing. Even a moderately priced figure should have a good amount of detail.

Packaging

Expect your AVP toy to come in suitable and undamaged packaging. This is essential if you are a collector and want to maximize the toy’s value. The packaging should feature artwork of the creatures and protect the toy from the elements.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Alien vs. Predator’ toys

A high-end AVP collectible action figure can go as high as $600-$700, while the least expensive is around $20. Because AVP toys are often considered collectibles, expect to pay approximately $20-$70 for a good quality toy.

‘Alien vs. Predator’ toy FAQ

How can I maximize my action figure’s value?

A. For the highest valuation, the toy must be in an undamaged box with all the featured parts. Removing the toy from the packaging will immediately reduce the potential future value.

If the toy is removed from the packaging, enhance its potential value by taking proper care of it. Store the original packaging. Clean the toy regularly using a duster or cloth and warm water. Don’t store the toy in cold or heat. Keep it stored at room temperature.

Are action figures suitable for young children?

A. Generally, action figures are great toys for young children. However, AVP toys are geared towards adults and older kids. These particular figures may be a little on the frightening-side for younger ones.

What’s the best ‘Alien vs. Predator’ toy to buy?

Top ‘Alien vs. Predator’ toy

NECA – Alien vs. Predator 7″ Arachnoid

What you need to know: This xenomorph is based on the 1994 AVP arcade game and is aimed at collectors and older children.

What you’ll love: The creature stands about 9 inches tall, and more than 30 points of articulation make it an ideal figure for display posing into precise battle positions.

What you should consider: This toy is not meant for rough play and may not be suitable for younger children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top ‘Alien vs. Predator’ toy for the money

Hiya Toys Alien vs. Predator: Invisible Celtic Predator

What you need to know: Based on the movie character, this figure utilizes clear molding to simulate stealth mode.

What you’ll love: The predator stands 4 inches tall and features wrist blades, a combistick and a shuriken. It has a pegged stand for posing.

What you should consider: This item is available for pre-order, and will be released January 26, 2022.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rubie’s Alien Vs. Predator Deluxe Child’s Latex Hands & Mask

What you need to know: This bundle contains both the officially licensed hands and mask, which can also be purchased separately.

What you’ll love: The latex gloves measure 14 inches from end to end and are designed to fit most children. Both the Predator mask and gloves are highly detailed. The gloves feature black fingernails and pewter-look cuffs.

What you should consider: The items in this bundle can be purchased separately, as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

