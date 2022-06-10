Which car bobbleheads are best?

Placing bobbleheads on car dashboards became popular in the 1950s, and they have continued to delight drivers and their passengers ever since. Bobbleheads instantly jazz up a dashboard, providing companionship as they bounce along to the bumps in the road. Batty Bargains’ Mighty Bobblehead Moose With Auto Dashboard Adhesive is a long-lasting bobblehead that will accompany you on all your many adventures. It attaches to your dashboard easily and acts as an adorable addition to your car’s interior.

What to know before you buy a car bobblehead

What is a bobblehead?

Bobbleheads are collectible figurines with mobile heads that are connected by a spring or hook. Jostling or tapping these figurines causes the head to bounce or bobble, giving it its classic name. Even though these wobbly statues came around in the 1800s, they did not become popular until the late 1920s.

Funko Pop toys are incredibly popular collectibles inspired by and similar to bobbleheads, but their heads are not mobile.

Types

Retailers and collectors sell bobbleheads as standalone pieces or with larger collections. You can find figurines shaped as celebrities, politicians, fictional characters, animals, monsters and inanimate objects. Some businesses sell customizable bobbleheads you can design to look like your friends and family. The average figurine is around six inches tall, but you can find smaller or larger sizes too. Smaller models are lightweight and more stable in automobiles.

Some people consider bobbleheads to be cheap ornamental trinkets, but there are many high-value collector’s edition bobbleheads. These bobbleheads cost thousands of dollars and often feature celebrities, famous politicians or professional athletes.

Components

Bobbleheads need to have a spring or other device to make the head mobile. Aside from the moving mechanism, manufacturers usually make them from ceramic, porcelain or plastic. Companies typically use plastic or vinyl to make their bobbleheads due to their lightweight design and affordable price. Some plastic figures have an outer layer of “flocked” material, which is a thin fuzzy fabric.

Placement

You can place a bobblehead on any shelf, table or unoccupied surface, but many people agree that a car dashboard is the best place to perch your figurine. A vehicle provides constant jostling, keeping your bobblehead erratically bouncy, allowing it to live up to its full potential.

Start by cleaning the area where you intend to place your bobblehead with dish soap and water. Dry the area and carefully apply the adhesive, then press your bobblehead figure onto the sticky side and hold it for at least 30 seconds. If all goes well, it will be ready to jiggle in no time.

What to look for in a quality car bobblehead

Adhesive

The most important determining factor of a car bobblehead is how you fasten it to your dashboard. You can attach any bobblehead with standard glue or tape, but this is unsightly and may damage your car’s interior. Proper figurines come with adhesive products and instructions, teaching you how to attach and detach them without leaving residue.

Make sure you wipe down your interior surface before applying adhesive. This step will ensure your bobblehead is attached firmly. An unsecured bobblehead can become potentially dangerous and may become a projectile in an accident.

Paint job

As with all figurines, the level of detail in a bobblehead determines its value. You should make sure your bobblehead is well-sculpted and has no visible imperfections. Whether it’s painted by machine or by hand, it should always add to the aesthetic appeal of your car and not take it away.

Wobbles

A bobblehead figurine that doesn’t move won’t meet your expectations. The spring or hook in the neck should wobble freely without getting jammed in place. It should also be secure enough that the head of the figurine does not go flying every time you hit a speed bump.

How much you can expect to spend on a car bobblehead

A basic car bobblehead typically costs between $10-$15. Custom-made car bobbleheads or collectible items will cost more.

Car bobblehead FAQ

Is it legal to decorate your car dashboard?

A. You can decorate your dashboard as long as nothing obstructs your vision through the windshield.

What can you use to stick a bobblehead to your car dashboard?

A. Most bobbleheads come with an adhesive strip or pad. If you need to purchase one or have to reposition your bobblehead, use reusable adhesive putty or VHB stick adhesive pads.

What makes some bobbleheads so expensive?

A. You can usually find expensive bobbleheads as part of an exclusive collection. However, there are very few in circulation, so they are tough to find and purchase.

What’s the best car bobblehead to buy?

Top car bobblehead

Batty Bargains Mighty Bobblehead Moose With Auto Dashboard Adhesive

What you need to know: This is a realistic, flocked bobblehead figurine that is shaped and painted like a moose.

What you’ll love: This adorable moose is artfully crafted with the likeness of the real animal. It comes with an adhesive pad that does not leave residue on your dashboard, and the head attaches to an adjustable hook that allows the moose to bob at all angles.

What you should consider: The hook is tiny and difficult to attach.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top car bobblehead for the money

Chroma Hello Kitty Hula Dancer Dashboard Auto Ornament

What you need to know: This Hello Kitty dashboard bobblehead has a traditional hula girl design and comes with adhesive tape.

What you’ll love: It’s a small and affordable addition to your car’s dashboard. Hello Kitty features a grass skirt, ukulele and a pretty flower. The figurine requires no assembly to wobble freely.

What you should consider: The colors will likely fade after years of sun exposure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sailorsunny Cartoon Hero Car Dashboard Bobblehead Doll

What you need to know: This dashboard bobblehead features Baby Groot from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and comes with self-adhesive tape.

What you’ll love: This novelty bobblehead is made of environmentally-friendly silicone with high-heat resistance. The head spring is adjustable, giving the figurine a full range of movement. It also comes with an attachable stand.

What you should consider: The bobblehead is small and less than five inches tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

