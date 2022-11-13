Which Superman toys are best?

Superman, the classic comic book superhero created back in the 1930s by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, has seen countless toys and merchandise of varying quality inspired by his image. The most common Superman toys are action figures and plush toys designed to resemble everyone’s favorite Kryptonian hero.

If you want a unique Superman toy based on a classic children’s game, check out the top choice, Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots: Batman v Superman. It takes the classic game for kids and gives it a DC theme featuring Superman and Batman.

What to know before you buy a Superman toy

What scale toy do you need?

There are many different scales and sizes that Superman action figures and other products fit. Before buying, check if the size of a figure is similar to other toys a child already owns. Popular figure scales include 6-inch and 12-inch figurines.

Are you a collector?

Some Superman-themed toys and collectibles stand alone, but some are part of a series or sets of other related items. Some companies like Funko have popular series of vinyl figures. Superman has made appearances in these collectible series. Look out for Superman products that are part of a larger set of DC Comics-themed items, usually featuring other fan-favorite heroes.

What version of Superman do you like?

There are many iterations of the character. Do you want Superman toys based on Superman’s film appearances, recent comic book appearances or animated cartoon versions? Depending on what versions of Superman you prefer, that could determine what suit design you want on a Superman figure or any other toy.

What to look for in a quality Superman toy

Materials

Many Superman toys use hard molded plastic, but some feature fabric or soft, bendable materials. Depending on what type of material you are looking for, different Superman toys will better suit your needs. For very young children, soft or plush Superman toys may be safer and easier for them to handle.

Durability

Some children are more gentle with toys, but this varies significantly on an individual basis. If your child likes to bring toys with them from place to place, it is best if the item is larger and durable to hold up to rough handling and is harder to get lost.

Details

A highly detailed figure looks great. Remember that tiny, detailed parts, if they are easily detached, could be dangerous for very young children. When picking out a Superman toy, check for potential health hazards for young children. Older kids should be able to enjoy practically any Superman toy safely.

How much you can expect to spend on a Superman toy

You can generally find Superman action figures and small plush toys for under $20. Larger or higher quality Superman collectibles or costumes cost about $20-$100. Only products like fancy collector statues for adult fans will come with a higher price tag.

Superman toy FAQ

Are there Superman toys other than action figures?

A. Yes, action figures are probably the most common and easy to find, but there are various products based on the classic superhero. There are games, LEGO sets, plush dolls and more inspired by Superman. Also, Superman costumes can be fun for a child who wants to dress up as their favorite Superhero.

Are there Superman toys and collectibles for older fans and adults?

A. There are plenty of great Superman collectibles for older audiences. If you are looking for desk toys and shelf decoration, Funko figures are a popular option. You can find the best figures packed with details for a high-quality display in the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line of figures.

What’s the best Superman toy to buy?

Top Superman toy

Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots: Batman v Superman

What you need to know: The classic Mattel game from the 1960s now has a DC Comics theme, with both Superman and Batman taking the place of the traditional red and blue robots.

What you’ll love: The Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots look like very detailed figures of Superman and Batman, inspired by their latest DC film appearances. The game is safe for children ages 6 and older. When one of the battling heroes is defeated, they launch off of the platform!

What you should consider: Due to the DC design, it is a bit more expensive than a standard copy of the Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Superman toy for the money

BATMAN 12-Inch Superman Action Figure

What you need to know: This very affordable but detailed Superman figure stands tall in any collection.

What you’ll love: It has 11 points of articulation and a fabric cape attached. The figure is designed based on the latest DC Comics Superman outfit. It is safe for children ages 3 and older. This figure is part of a set of other 12-inch superheroes, including other members of the Justice League.

What you should consider: Fans of Superman’s New 52 and Rebirth suit designs might prefer a different figure or statue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Man of Steel Superman Plush

What you need to know: This is a cute plush toy that is great for Funko collectors and young Superman fans alike.

What you’ll love: It is a small, soft plush toy that young children can safely play with, carry around and bring to bed. It is a Funko collectible with a simple design. This plush figure would work well as an action figure for very younger Superman fans who are not old enough for action figures made of hard plastic.

What you should consider: Being a collectible in addition to a plush toy, these are a little on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

