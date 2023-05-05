BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

Last year, there were two Amazon sales. The first, Prime Day, took place on July 12 and 13. The second was called the Amazon Early Access Sale, and it took place on Oct. 11 and 12. While Amazon hasn’t officially announced the dates for the 2023 Prime Day, based on previous years, there is a very high likelihood that the 48-hour sale will take place on July 11 and 12. Here’s everything we know so far.

EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT PRIME DAY 2023

Prime Day will most likely be held on the second Tuesday and Wednesday of July. It will probably be a 48-hour event that begins at 3 a.m. EDT, and you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals. If you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for the past 12 months, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial period on Amazon’s Prime page.

The products that go on sale include everything from recognizable brand-name merchandise to independent products that you may never have heard of before the sale. Besides deep discounts, most products also have fast and free delivery — it’s feasible that you could purchase something on Tuesday and have it at your house on Wednesday before the sale even ends.

Additionally, some companies align their release schedule to coincide with this event, so it’s often possible to get the latest versions of products on Prime Day. However, if you don’t need the newest model, last year’s products are usually available at a deep discount.

It’s important to remember that Prime Day isn’t just for physical products. You can get discounts on music, videos, games and more during these 48 hours. If you’re interested in clothing, don’t forget to take part in Amazon’s “try before you buy” program, where you get to try up to six items of clothing for up to seven days before you have to pay.

BEST BETS FOR DEEP DISCOUNTS ON PRIME DAY

Since Prime Day is an Amazon event, one of the best places to look for deep discounts is Amazon tech. Here are 10 products to consider.

Echo Show 15

This Echo Show has a 15.6-inch screen. Not only can it stream content, but it has the ability to help you stay organized with sticky notes, to-do lists, alarms and more.

Echo (4th Gen)

An Echo device gives you control of your music and your home just by using your voice. You can use it to make hands-free calls, set reminders and automate other compatible smart devices.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids

The kids’ version of this handy device comes with one free year of Amazon Kids+. It’s a safe and private way to help kids who are aged 3 to 12 learn and grow and explore.

Kindle Scribe

While there are many e-readers, none are quite like this Kindle Scribe. This model lets you read all your favorite books and take notes right on the pages. You can even sketch out ideas on a glare-free Paperwhite display.

Ring Video Doorbell 4

Security is a priority in every home. With this video doorbell, you can see, hear and communicate with anyone who approaches your house without putting yourself at risk.

Amazon Smart Thermostat

This affordable smart thermostat lets you control your home’s temperature via a compatible device, such as an Amazon Echo, no matter where you are. It’s a great way to save money on your monthly energy bills.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

The Fire HD 8 Tablet is Amazon’s 8-inch tablet. It offers up to 13 hours of battery life per charge and comes with 2GB of RAM.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

The kids’ tablet costs a little more than the adult version because it’s built to endure rough handling. This model has a two-year worry-free warranty (free replacement for up to two years) and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

If you don’t already own a smart TV, the Fire TV Stick is one of the most economical ways to connect your TV to the internet. Just plug it in and you have access to over a million movies and TV episodes.

Amazon Fire TV

Depending on your budget, you can choose from a 43-inch screen to a 75-inch model. This 4K smart TV features hands-free operation with Alexa and has three HDMI inputs so you can connect to cable, satellite and video game consoles.

