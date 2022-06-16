Everything you need to know about Prime Day 2022

Prime Day is the most effortless shopping event of the year. There’s no need to deny yourself sleep so you can take advantage of deals. You don’t have to battle huge, frantic crowds or wait in long lines. You can purchase anything with the tap of a screen.

Over the past couple of years, the date of Prime Day has moved around: In 2020, it was late, and in 2021, it was early. This year, Prime Day will be on July 12 and 13. Here’s what you can expect.

Prime Day 2022

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is a sales event that honors Amazon Prime subscribers by giving them access to huge savings through a plethora of deals over 48 hours. This year marks the eighth Prime Day, and it starts at 12:01 a.m. (PT) on July 12.

Although the main purpose of Prime Day is to celebrate all things Amazon, which means deep discounts on products such as Fire TV devices and Amazon Echo devices, you can find deals from national brands and small businesses across every product category on the company’s website.

Who can participate in Prime Day 2022?

Unlike other massive sales events, such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, not everyone can participate in Prime Day. To take advantage of the savings, you must be a member of Amazon Prime.

The cost of membership for 2022 is $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Student membership is $7.49 per month or $69 per year. The cost of membership for qualifying EBT and government assistance recipients is $6.99 per month.

If you have not been a member of Amazon Prime in over 12 months, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. You can participate in Prime Day during these 30 days.

