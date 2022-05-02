Which Tata Harper products are best?

When it comes to luxury skin care brands, Tata Harper tops most lists. But the brand stands out not just for its effective, innovative ingredient lists but also for the chemicals it leaves out of its products. The line is 100% free of genetically modified organisms, synthetic chemicals, fillers, artificial colors, fragrances and other toxins.

Tata Harper skin care still offers impressive, high-end formulas, though. The brand has products for all skin types and concerns, so you can find options whether you’re trying to get your breakouts under control, revive the healthy glow in your skin or soothe dryness and irritation.

Want to take the plunge into the world of Tata Harper skin care? From daily cleansers to potent serums to weekly treatment masks, check out the brand’s best products for taking your skin care routine up a notch.

Best Tata Harper cleansers

Tata Harper Nourishing Makeup Removing Oil Cleanser

This lightweight cleansing oil gently melts makeup and removes oil without stripping your skin. It contains vitamin E and biotin to help nourish and squalane to boost hydration. The formula is also rich in antioxidants to protect against free radical damage. It’s an excellent makeup remover for all skin types and an ideal daily cleanser for dry skin. Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Tata Harper Regenerating Exfoliating Cleanser

This daily exfoliator uses apricot microspheres and beta hydroxy acid to buff away dead skin gently. It helps deep clean the pores and can smooth their appearance. It also contains an olive oil liquid crystal complex that helps hydrate and soften the skin. Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Tata Harper Clarifying Blemish and Oil Control Cleanser

If you’re struggling with acne, this foaming gel cleanser is an excellent option. It contains natural salicylic acid and alpha hydroxy acids to encourage cell turnover and deep clean the pores. It also has wildcrafted juniper fruit to help regulate oil production without drying the skin. It can help soothe redness and irritation, too. Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Tata Harper Superkind Fragrance-Free Softening Cleanser

This foaming cream cleanser helps remove oil, dirt and other residues while soothing and softening stressed and irritated skin. It contains nourishing maracuja seed oil to help calm and support the skin’s protective barrier. The formula is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, too, so it’s gentle enough for sensitive and reactive skin. Sold by Sephora

Best Tata Harper serums

Tata Harper Resurfacing AHA + BHA Serum

This lightweight serum contains a blend of lactic, glycolic, citric, malic and tartaric acids to help remove dead cells from the surface of your skin. It leaves you with a smoother, brighter complexion and helps minimize the look of your pores. The included vitamin C protects against free radical damage, too. The serum is still gentle enough for daily use, though. Sold by Sephora

Tata Harper Superkind Fragrance-Free Bio-Barrier Serum

This effective serum addresses several signs of aging and strengthens your skin’s protective barrier. It contains sugarleaf flower to soften fine lines and wrinkles and a tri-algae complex to firm the skin and diminish dark spots. It also helps hydrate and soothe stressed skin for a healthier complexion overall. Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Tata Harper Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil with Vitamin A

This potent face oil contains the powerhouse anti-aging ingredient retinol to soften the look of wrinkles and other signs of premature aging. It features a botanical blend with 11 vitamins, 18 nutrients and six minerals to nourish and protect your skin. It can also smooth uneven skin texture to leave you with a soft, supple complexion. Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Best Tata Harper moisturizers and oils

Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer with Skin-Smoothing Peptides

This vegan lotion moisturizer is perfect for normal, oily and combination skin because it’s lightweight and won’t clog the pores. It contains natural peptides and hyaluronic acid that offer balanced hydration and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier to help it retain moisture. The formula is silicone-free, too. Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Tata Harper Superkind Fragrance-Free Fortifying Moisturizer

This soothing cream moisturizer helps stressed skin get the hydration it needs with hyaluronic acid and other moisture-retentive ingredients. It contains micro-algae peptides to help protect against environmental stressors and mondo root to encourage the skin’s natural defenses. The formula is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, too, so it won’t irritate even reactive skin. Sold by Sephora

Tata Harper Creme Riche Anti-Aging Peptide Night Cream

This rich moisturizer cream provides an intense dose of hydration and helps combat the signs of aging. It contains dual-weight hyaluronic acid that plumps the skin and a sugar carbohydrate complex that stimulates the skin’s production of natural moisturizers. The included red maple bark can also help soften fine lines and wrinkles. Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Tata Harper Clarifying Moisturizer

If you have oily, combination or acne-prone skin, this unique gel moisturizer offers an ideal amount of hydration. It helps regulate oil production and has a flattering matte finish, so your skin doesn’t look shiny or greasy. It also has BHA to exfoliate and deep clean the pores and Tazman pepper berry to soothe the redness associated with breakouts. Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Best Tata Harper masks

Tata Harper Resurfacing BHA Glow Mask

Get smooth, glowing skin with this enzyme-powered mask. It contains BHA to exfoliate and pomegranate enzymes to smooth uneven texture. The pink clay helps absorb excess oil to deep clean the pores, too. The formula is also vegan and cruelty-free. Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Tata Harper Superkind Fragrance-Free Radiance Mask

If you have dry skin, this gentle exfoliating mask can help fight redness, dullness and dehydration without irritation. It contains self-neutralizing AHAs that encourage cell turnover and a sugar carbohydrate complex that provides ceramides to strengthen the natural barrier function. It promotes long-lasting hydration, too, so you’re left with soft, glowing skin. Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Tata Harper Clarifying AHA + BHA Mask

Banish breakouts with this blemish-fighting mask. It features an AHA and BHA blend to exfoliate the skin, treat acne, regulate oil production and reduce the appearance of pores. But it also contains raw honey and other botanicals to moisturize and soothe irritated skin. Sold by Sephora and Amazon

