(WHTM) — Over the weekend, AT&T began offering unlimited long-distance calls to Ukraine in order to keep customers connected to their loved ones during the recent events.

“This offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers. Unlimited texts to this region are standard with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans,” AT&T said in their release.

The offer will end March 7, 2022.