HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sam Sweeney works in the ABC News transportation unit, usually breaking stories alongside Gio Benitez.

But in mid-February, his phone rang. It was his boss. The question: “‘Would you be willing to go to Ukraine tomorrow with Martha Raddatz?’ And I was in West Virginia,” Sweeney said

Sweeney’s answer?

“I was on a plane within 24 hours,” Sweeney said during an interview with topics ranging from the risks of being in a country where other journalists have died — to when Raddatz, Sweeney, and the crew manage to sleep, in between gathering news and appearing on ABC World News Tonight, Good Morning America and special reports in between.

To watch the full interview, click on the video player below.