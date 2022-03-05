(WHTM) — The news of Russian forces attacking a nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine surprised a lot of people.

That includes Eric Epstein, who has been a safe energy advocate for more than four decades.

“I am disappointed in myself because I thought after 9/11, I thought we anticipated all possible scenarios,” Epstein said. “I never thought a so-called civilized nation would attack an operating nuclear power plant.

So far, reports have said no radiation has leaked from the power plant. Epstein says we got lucky.

“A nuclear fire would be horrible. What is hard to imagine is it is not contained within Ukraine. It would go north and east to Russia,” Epstein said.

Russia now has control of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Eric says it is important NATO and the rest of the world continue to monitor what happens.

“By all definitions, this is a war crime. You are not allowed in war to take hostages and you are not allowed in war to force labor,” Epstein said. “This is a chilling example of a rogue state that is out of control.”

Epstein said nuclear waste lasts a lifetime. You can’t get rid of it, and it’s a worldwide problem. A problem that he says remains at Three Mile Island.

“There is a lot of high-level waste on that island,” Epstein said. “When it comes to nuclear power, you have to be vigilant. Not for a day or a week or a month or a year, but forever. And forever is a long time.