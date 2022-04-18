(WHTM) — McDonald’s restaurants in the Midstate participated in a one-day fundraiser on Tuesday, April 12, for the Ronald McDonald Foundation (RMHC) of Poland. At the end of the day, they raised more than $22,000.

Restaurants in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton areas, donated 25 cents of every fry purchase during the fundraiser window to RMHC Poland. The money will be used by a team in Poland that is working around the clock to provide aid to Ukrainian families during the ongoing war.

The most recent update from Russia’s war on Ukraine notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russia’s call to surrender territory in the eastern region part of the country.

As previously reported by Nexstar’s Raquel Martin, Russia gave Ukraine soldiers until 1 p.m. on Sunday to surrender and vowed to eliminate anyone who resisted after the deadline. Zelenskyy vowed to keep fighting.

