(The Hill) – The Polish government on Tuesday said it is ready to “immediately” deploy its entire fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. air base in Germany, giving Washington the chance to then send the planes to Ukrainian forces.

“After consultations between the President and the Government,” Poland is “ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America,” Poland said in a statement.

“The Polish Government also requests other NATO Allies – owners of MIG-29 jets – to act in the same vein.”

The transfer of the Soviet-era fighter jets is notable as Ukraine for days has pleaded with Western officials to help it counter the brutal Russian assault on the country with either a “no-fly zone” over its airspace or the transfer of aircraft that Ukrainian pilots could fly.

–Developing