FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Rep. Tom Rice said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t have happened if Donald Trump was still president.

Rice said after hearing the news of Russia President Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale invasion on Ukraine he was disappointed.

“I think if President Trump was still in, I don’t believe Putin would’ve done this because I believe Putin would’ve been afraid of how Mr. Trump would’ve responded,” Rice said.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly told Fox News something similar, saying “none of this crap would be going on” if Trump was in office.

He said the invasion could affect the lives of many, including an uptick in gas and food prices, and worse — death. After hearing that President Joe Biden pledge new sanctions to punish Russia for this aggression, he said he thinks Biden reacted “weakly.”

“I think the President has acted very weakly and all that does is encourage a bully and a criminal like Mr. Putin and I think Mr. Putin watched what happened in Afghanistan, for example, and how feckless and weak and unplanned and un-strategic that was and how it cost American lives and that did nothing but encourage Mr. Putin’s activity today.”

Rice said the Biden administration has been a failure.

“The Biden administration has been a failure on almost every single front and I think this is a catastrophic failure for the world,” he said.

Rice said the U.S. should use every tool at our disposal, including arming Ukrainians.

“We’re not going to get into sending cruise missiles into Russia, but we should use every tool at our disposal, including arming the Ukrainians, so that they can defend themselves, number one, and number two, every possible sanction that we can put on the Russians so that they feel pain as a result of this,” Rice said. “So, if they don’t have anything to lose, why aren’t they going to invade Ukraine?”

Rice said he is also waiting to see how China reacts to the situation.

Rice was one of 10 republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. He is up for re-election this year. Trump has endorsed Rice’s opponent Russell Fry.