Welcome to the Giant Santa Celebration! 2020 has been a tough year, but we’re here to help make sure your holiday season is merry and bright! On this page you’ll find fun games and crafts, delicious recipes from the abc27 family, a live Reindeer cam and some festive holiday music. Oh… and send Santa an email with your questions! He’ll be stopping by the abc27 studio Christmas week and will answer them all for you before he and Rudolph take flight! Have a safe, happy and healthy holiday!