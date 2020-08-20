Countdown to Indy: Indy 500 Media Day

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re just days away from the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Join us for another edition of Countdown to Indy with Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic. They’ll be live from the Yard of Bricks to cover Media Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
No fans will be in attendance at this year’s race, but organizers are trying to make the best of it. Many race day traditions will return, including the singing of “Back Home Again in Indiana.” Jim Cornelison will perform the song for the fourth straight year.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a pre-race flyover Sunday for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500. The flyover will feature six F-16 Fighting Falcons.
Here’s the running order for this year’s race:
Row 1
- Marco Andretti, Andretti/Herta/Curb-Agajanian, Honda, 231.068
- Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 231.051
- Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Honda, 230.725
Row 2
- Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 230.704
- Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 230.648
- James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 229.870
Row 3
- Alex Palou, Coyne/Goh, Honda, 229.676
- Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Honda, 229.380
- Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 229.234
Row 4
- Colton Herta, Andretti/Harding/Steinbrenner, Honda, 230.775
- Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 230.566
- Spencer Pigot, RLL/Citrone/Buhl, Honda, 230.539
Row 5
- Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 230.296
- Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 230.254
- Patricio O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 230.213
Row 6
- Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 230.211
- Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 229.961
- Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 229.955
Row 7
- Santino Ferrucci, Coyne/Vasser-Sullivan, Honda, 229.924
- Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda, 229.861
- Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 229.760
Row 8
- Will Power, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 229.701
- Tony Kanaan, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 229.154
- Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 228.880
Row 9
- Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 228.836
- Fernando Alonso, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 228.768
- James Davison, Coyne/Ware/Byrd/Belardi, Honda, 228.747
Row 10
- Helio Castroneves, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 228.373
- Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 227.758
- Max Chilton, Carlin, Chevrolet, 227.303
Row 11
- Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold, Chevrolet, 227.099
- J.R. Hildebrand, Dreyer & Reinbold, Chevrolet, 226.341
- Ben Hanley, DragonSpeed, Chevrolet, 222.917