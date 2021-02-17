Christian School of York’s Emma Bell hits 1,000 career point mark

Emma Bell headed to the free throw line halfway through the first quarter with a personal milestone on her mind.

Bell’s time at Christian School of York has been eventful from a team aspect, helping to bring home a conference championship for the first time in 23 years last season.

Now, it’s time for the personal achievement.

She knocked down the first of two free throws to reach the 1,000 career point mark for her high school career.

The game vs. New Covenant Christian was temporarily stopped to give her a round of applause and a celebratory ball to document the moment.

Bell went on to collect 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks in the contest.

Bell will also be playing college ball here locally – as she is set to play for Messiah University starting next year.