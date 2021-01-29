Eagles introduce new head coach Nick Sirianni

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 06: Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni in the third quarter of an NFL matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs on October 6, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles introduced their 24th head coach in franchise history this afternoon when Nick Sirianni took the podium.

The 39-year-old takes over a team with a flurry of questions at almost every position, with a fan base itching for immediate answers.

“I know from experience of coming here and playing here as an opposing coach, how passionate the fans are here in Philadelphia. I’m just glad we’re on the same team now,” says Sirianni.

Sirianni is a disciple of the Frank Reich coaching tree, former Eagles offensive coordinator, and spent three years with him in Indianapolis.

It is his work this past season with Philip Rivers that should have fans feeling hopeful when it comes to what he could do with Carson Wentz – especially when it comes to turnovers.

Wentz has led the league in fumbles with 56 since he entered the league in 2016. Sirianni cut down on Rivers’ fumbles from eight in 2019 to just two this past season.

However it would not be an Eagles press conference without a strange moment thrown in.

One that left more than a few fans scratching their heads.

“The first part of being smart is knowing what to do. We’re going to have systems in place that are easier to learn. Complicated to the defense and offense they’re going against and special teams group they’re going against, but easy for us to learn. When we can learn our system and get good at our system, then our talent can take over. Less thinking equals talent takeover,” says Sirianni.

But the answer all of Philadelphia wants to hear comes in regards to the quarterback position.

“We have two quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts that are top notch. A lot of teams don’t have any. So just really excited to work with them,” says Sirianni.

However, this decision goes beyond top notch talent and just the on-field product.

Earlier this month, multiple reports suggested Carson Wentz’s relationship with previous head coach Doug Pederson was “fractured beyond repair.”

So naturally, many wonder if Sirianni will be the one to mend it.

“I’ve talked to Carson. We’ve had good conversations. I know he’s talked to our offensive coordinator as well and just excited to work with him as we move here forward,” says Sirianni.

On the other side of the coin, Sirianni was also asked his thoughts on Jalen Hurts, who started the last four games of the season.

“We studied him last year. He had a great college tape. He played meaningful snaps this year that he played well in. The conversation with him and the conversation with the guys that I’ve had is really excited to start working with you,” says Sirianni.

Then there is of course the expectations.

A team that is just three years removed from a Super Bowl title and missed the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Not to mention the Week 17 second half debacle against Washington that many are still not over.

“We have to go through the process here. We’re still in the first part of this phase of getting the right coaches in place to come in and coach the guys, right? That they’re core values line up with my core values, right? That they’re good teachers of fundamentals so we’re in that phase right now,” says Sirianni.

It is a phrase eerily similar to what Sixers fans have hung their hat on for years now.

No matter what step of the process the team finds themselves in, Sirianni believes they have the roster to get themselves back on track.

“This team and this organization, I’m confident this is a really talented group. Howie and his staff have put together a talented group and just super excited to work with all the guys here because I know there’s a lot of talent in this building,” says Sirianni.