Hempfield boys and Lancaster Catholic girls each book ticket to LL League final

What a night for the Hempfield basketball program.

Both the boys and girls teams each making their way to the LL League championship after emerging victorious back-to-back on Thursday night.

For the boys, it’s their first appearance in the game since 2011.

It came after they took down Lancaster Catholic 58-52 – they now prepare for Lebanon on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The girls team had a convincing 47-34 win over Lancaster Mennonite to catapult them one game away from a trophy.

They will be taking on the Lancaster Catholic girls in the title game after the Lady Crusaders beat Cocalico 46-29 on their home floor.

Cocalico’s Hannah Custer led all scorers with 15 points, but it was an all-around team performance from the Lady Crusaders who started the game on an 11-3 run and hit cruise control from there.

Tip-off between Lancaster Catholic and Hempfield comes at 1 p.m. on Saturday.