Local products make history in Super Bowl win

History unfolded before our eyes and it all started here in our backyard.

Three local products putting their stamp in the history books as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

York native Bruce Arians notched his first Super Bowl win as a head coach. He also becomes the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl at 68 years old.

Arians’ 95-year-old mother Kay made the trip from Hanover to Tampa Bay to witness her son win it all in a special moment for his entire family.

“It was fantastic. We had a great day and a half with mom and my brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, grandkids. I had a great morning playing with my two-year-old grandson out in the backyard pushing him on the swing and then came to the game. That’s what makes this all so gratifying – to be able to share it with our family,” said Arians in the postgame.

Susquehanna Township’s own and Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust becomes the first female coach ever to win a Super Bowl (along with assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar who is also on the Bucs staff).

Bishop McDevitt product and Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy goes back-to-back with Super Bowl titles beating the team he was on a season ago, the Kansas City Chiefs.