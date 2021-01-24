Local ties heading to Super Bowl with Buccaneers win over Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their second Super Bowl in franchise history with their 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

While it may not be anything new to Tom Brady, who will appear in his 10th career championship game. It will be the culmination of a lifetime of work for others on the Tampa Bay team.

In just her second season in the NFL, Susquehanna Township’s own Lori Locust will be a part of the big game as the team’s assistant defensive line coach.

As for players, Bishop McDevitt alum and Bucs RB Lesean MCCoy will be a part of the Super Bowl festivities for the second straight year. He was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 54 team last season, but was inactive for the game.

As for Penn State, former receiver Chris Godwin makes his first Super Bowl appearance. Godwin was one of Tom Brady’s favorite target this season and led the Bucs in receiving in their NFC Championship win with 5 catches for 110 yards.

This will also be a homecoming for the entire Buccaneers team as they will be the first team to host and play in the Super Bowl.

Kickoff will come on February 7th.