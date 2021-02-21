McDevitt’s Taja Colbert follows up 1,000 point milestone with 36 over Williamsport

Less than 24 hours after Bishop McDevitt’s Taja Colbert reached the 1,000 point milestone for her high school career, she was back at it with another stellar performance.

Colbert was honored in the pregame with a celebratory basketball documenting her achievement in the win over Middletown on Friday night.

A game in which she needed 22 points coming in to reach the milestone. She did that and then some.

In her follow-up performance, she came out red-hot with 21 first half points and finished the game with 36.

McDevitt went on to beat Williamsport 61-35 to improve to 13-3 on the season.