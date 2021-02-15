Michael McDowell takes home Daytona 500 win in big upset

Michael McDowell came into the Daytona 500 with no wins in 358 career NASCAR starts.
Hard to say anyone had him picked to be a winner on the sport’s biggest stage.
He got the job done on a day of weather delays and a ton of rain, but not without a little help from his friends.
Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano were battling for the lead at the end, but a crash between both ended up catapulting McDowell (in third at the time) to victory lane.
This coming after a 5-hour weather delay kept the drivers off the track.
They eventually got back to racing just before 9 p.m. and McDowell crossed the finish line just after 12:15 a.m.
A long day and a long night ending in a long shot taking home the trophy.