One-on-one interview with York’s own Bruce Arians before Super Bowl

It’s been a long road to the Super Bowl for Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

From his college days at Virginia tech to coaching at Temple and many stops around the NFL, it’s been anything but handed to him.

It all started right here in our backyard, York.

A place that still leaves the biggest impact on him.

“Bruce was always sort of a rebel, but a star,” says childhood friend Tim Pfister.

Pfister has known Arians for 55 years dating back to 6th grade.

“Probably one of the best athletes to come out of York Catholic or out of York,” says Pfister.

Arians was a three-sport athlete, but with football – he was something else.

“He made me, and I was terrible at football, look good. It was impossible to not catch his passes,” says Pfister.

Matt Baker was his quarterback at Temple when he coached there in the 1980s.

“He played the position so he’s got a quarterback’s mind. We played at Tulsa in a snowstorm and as I was coming over, he looked at me and was smiling…and I was smiling. He goes what do you think? Before I even got to the sideline, I named the play and he started laughing. He said ‘you’re good, turn around and go.’ Wouldn’t even talk. We scored on it. So it was kind of like we knew,” says Baker.

In the middle of story time, out of the blue comes a Facetime call.

“What’s up baby?”

Bruce Arians on line one.

“We were just talking about the good old days and what you’re all about coach ya know? I love you that’s for sure,” replies Baker.

“You’re one of my favorite guys I’ve ever recruited because he’s a quarterback from York County,” says Arians.

The two still text constantly and on this day, it just so happens that this interview turns into a reservation for three.

So I chime in while they reminisce.

Are there any qualities you wish he had?

“Yeah…6’5,” responds Baker with a chuckle.

“6’5 and 230,” Arians adds on with another laugh.

Even with all the success Arians has experienced, his favorite moments of his football life remain humble and remain here.

A 1984 win over Pitt – Temple’s first in program history.

As well as the moment he received a college scholarship.

“That moment was very special in my house. First one in my family to go to college. It was extremely gratifying. Very special night for me,” says Arians.

On Sunday, Arians looks for another special night.

The chance to become a Super Bowl winning head coach.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 20: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A moment that would be as sweet as a drink shared with old friends.

“Hopefully they all enjoy this ride as much as I have. I love coming home and getting with all the guys from York High and going to the Victory Club and having a few beers,” says Arians.

The two old friends then say their goodbyes.

“Alright good luck brotha,” says Baker.

“You know I still got your picture hanging on my wall,” responds Arians.

“You see mine, right?” says Baker.

The two men forever linked by the place they call home – York.

Arians looks to add another memory to his wall on Sunday night with kick-off coming at 6:30 p.m.