McNees Minute: Covid Vaccinations

As the pandemic reaches its eleventh month, employers are understandably eager for the COVID-19 vaccine to become widely accessible. States are now making decisions about which groups will be included in the next phase of the vaccine rollout. In many cases, the next phase may impact a broader group of employers, as many states have identified frontline essential workers to be among those next in line. Many employers are wondering whether they may require employees to become vaccinated once it becomes available to their workforce. Based on guidance from the EEOC, employers generally have the discretion to require employees to get vaccinated, so long as appropriate accommodations are made for religious beliefs, pregnancy, and disabilities. Employers should be cognizant of the legal and organizational risks associated with mandating the vaccine and should consult experienced employment counsel before implementing a mandatory vaccine policy.