McNees Minute: Anti-Discrimination Laws

We are all still adjusting to a “new normal” with the COVID-19, it is important that we maintain our shared values of equality.

Anti-discrimination laws protect not only employees but also members of the public patronizing certain businesses. Both statutes and state common law may offer a customer a way to seek relief for an alleged act of discrimination.

Social scientists have recently noted a trend in higher reported incidents of bias against Asian Americans related to beliefs about the source of the pandemic. Even if a customer does not bring a lawsuit, an incident of alleged bias can severely damage a business’s reputation, as anyone with a cell phone can capture and share video on social media. Ensuring that every patron knows that they will be welcomed is just one more way our small businesses can preserve customer go.