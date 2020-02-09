McNees Minute: Arbitration

California’s arbitration law, AB 51, took effect on January 1st. An arbitration agreement is a contract that many employers use with applicants and employees to secure an agreement to settle all employment disputes before an arbitrator and waive their right to go to court.

In short, AB 51 prohibits employers from requiring applicants or employees to sign arbitration agreements as a condition of employment. Violators could be subject to criminal liability. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has challenged AB 51 on grounds that the law violates the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution, which – in a nutshell – provides for federal laws to take priority over state laws. The Federal Arbitration Act already addresses private arbitration agreements. It may be some time before we know whether AB 51 will be declared constitutional or whether the Federal Arbitration Act will reign supreme.

If you have employees in California and have any questions, please contact us.